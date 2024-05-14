WISE S.r.l. & Axontronic GmbH sign exclusive distribution agreement of the WISE Cortical Strip in Germany and Austria
WISE S.r.l., is a pioneering medical device company developing advanced electrodes for neuromonitoring, neuromodulation, and brain-machine interfacing (BMI)MILAN, ITALY, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISE S.r.l., a pioneering medical device company specializing in advanced implantable electrodes for neuromonitoring, neuromodulation, and brain-machine interfacing (BMI), proudly announces the signing of an exclusive agreement with Axontronic GmbH for the distribution of the WISE Cortical Strip (WCS®) in the German and Austrian Market.
Axontronic aims to serve Health Care professionals as partner of choice in all aspects of Clinical and Surgical Neurophysiology, is set to distribute the WISE Cortical Strip, a groundbreaking single-use medical device designed for Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM).
CE marked, FDA cleared, and TGA approved (ARTG #413731) for the Australian market, the WISE Cortical Strip will be now available to all clinicians in Germany and Austria. This innovative product utilizes stretchable platinum contacts embedded in a soft and thin silicone film, making it highly ergonomic and conformable to the brain surface. Unlike traditional cortical electrodes with stiff metal discs, the WISE Cortical Strip's design ensures unique softness, thinness, conformability, stability and persistent contact on the brain surface, revolutionizing intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring technology.
Commenting on the partnership, Luca Ravagnan, CEO of WISE, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with Axotronic, the combination of the unique characteristics of our product with Axontronic's leadership and clinical expertise paves the way for bringing our product’s clinical benefits to the German and Austrian patients. With this exclusive agreement, WISE has extended its distribution network to cover most of western Europe.”
Richard Brandmaier Founder and Managing Director of Axontronic, added, "This partnership perfectly aligns with our strategic vision and we are excited to bring this innnovations to existing and future customers. We are very optimistic that clients will experience a radical improvement thanks to the pioneering manufacturing capabilities and innovative products from WISE”.
Luca Ravagnan
CEO Wise srl
+39 02 8496 2910
info@wiseneuro.com
Wise Cortical Strip