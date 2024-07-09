Submit Release
Public Comment Period Open – Middle Housing Model Ordinance

The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking your feedback on the draft updates to middle housing model ordinances and the middle housing model ordinance user guide. These two ordinances, and the accompanying user guide, will provide technical assistance and guidance to cities adopting their own middle housing ordinances, regulations, and other official controls.

These updates reflect the 2024 amendments to the middle housing legislation made by HB 2321 and the experience of cities implementing it since the model ordinances and user guide were originally published in January 2024. Seventy-seven cities are subject to the original middle housing legislation HB 1110 (2023).

Submit Comments

Please submit comments using our online form (SmartSheet).

Workshop

Register for our online webinar coming up on July 11 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Questions?

Please see our Planning for Middle Housing webpage for additional information or reach out to Dave Osaki with questions.

