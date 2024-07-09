ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline Analysis 2024: Clinical Trials, FDA, EMA, PMDA Approvals

ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report

• DelveInsight’s ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer treatment.

• The leading ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Companies such as BeiGene, H3 Biomedicine, AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, Roche, G1 Therapeutics, Sanofi, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, and others.

• Promising ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapies such as G1T48, Palbociclib, and others.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer @ ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline Outlook

ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Overview

HR+ breast cancers are those that express estrogen receptors (ER) or progesterone receptors (PR) or both. These tumors account for 70–80% of all breast cancers. These hormone-dependent cancers can often be treated successfully with a variety of drugs that modulate ER or reduce estrogen. HER2 is short for human epidermal growth factor receptor. HER2 is sometimes called ERBB2, which stands for Erb-B2 receptor tyrosine kinase. HER2 is a gene that produces HER2 proteins, or receptors. If breast cancer cells don’t have abnormal levels of HER2 proteins, the breast cancer is considered HER2-negative.

ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

• AZD9833: Astrazeneca

AZD-9833 acts as selective estrogen receptor degraders. It is being developed as combination therapy with palbociclib (a CDK4/6 inhibitor). It is currently in Phase III stage of dvelopement and is being developed by Astrazeneca.

• BGB-290: BeiGene

Pamiparib (BGB-290) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2. Pamiparib is being evaluated for the treatment of HER2 Negative Breast Cancer. Pamiparib is being evaluated as a monotherapy in pivotal clinical trials in China in recurrent platinum-sensitive and BRCA1/2 mutated ovarian cancers. It is currently in global clinical development as a monotherapy, and in combination with other agents, including BeiGene’s investigational anti-PD1 antibody, tislelizumab (BGB-A317), for a variety of solid tumor malignancies. It is currently in Phase II stage of development for HER2-Negative Breast Cancer and is being developed by Beigene.

Learn more about ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer in clinical trials @ ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Drugs

ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 40+ key companies which are developing the ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer. The ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer companies which have their ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Astrazeneca.

DelveInsight’s ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer pipeline report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late-stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• Route of Administration

Discover more about ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer in development @ ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Clinical Trials

ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Companies

BeiGene, H3 Biomedicine, AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, Roche, G1 Therapeutics, Sanofi, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, and others.

ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

• Infusion

• Intradermal

• Intramuscular

• Intranasal

• Intravaginal

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

• Molecule Type

ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Vaccines

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Product Type

To know more about ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer, visit @ ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Segmentation- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/er-her2-ve-breast-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

• ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Companies- BeiGene, H3 Biomedicine, AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, Roche, G1 Therapeutics, Sanofi, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, and others.

• ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapies- G1T48, Palbociclib, and others.

For further information on the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics, reach out @ ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Products Development- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/er-her2-ve-breast-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7. AZD9833: Astrazeneca

8. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

9. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

10. BGB-290: BeiGene

11. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

12. Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

13. OP-1250: Olema Pharmaceuticals

14. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

15. Preclinical Stage Products

16. Drug Name: Company Name

17. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

18. Inactive Products

19. ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Key Companies

20. ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Key Products

21. ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer- Unmet Needs

22. ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers

23. ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

24. ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Analyst Views

25. ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Key Companies

26. Appendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.