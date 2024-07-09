HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Analysis 2024: Clinical Trials, FDA, EMA, PMDA Approvals

HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment.

• The leading HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies working in the market include BeiGene, Context Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Inc., AstraZeneca, Dantari, Inc., and others.

• Promising HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies such as ADI-PEG 20, DAN-222, Niraparib, Cetuximab, BGB-290, and others.

• May 2024:- Jiangsu Tasly Diyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd- A Randomized, Parallel, Open-label, Positive Controlled Phase II Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of TSL-1502 Capsules in HER2-negative Locally Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients With Germline BRCA Mutations. This research study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of TSL-1502 capsules in patients with breast cancer, will be included HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients with germline BRCA mutations.

• May 2024:- Pfizer- Treatment Patterns And Clinical Outcomes Among Patients in Latin America Receiving First Line Palbociclib Combinations For HORMONE RECEPTOR POSITIVE/ HUMAN EPIDERMAL GROWTH FACTOR RECEPTOR 2 NEGATIVE (HR+/HER2-) Advanced/Metastatic Breast Cancer In Real World Settings. To describe patient demographics, clinical characteristics, treatment patterns and clinical outcomes of adult female patients who have received palbociclib combination treatments as first line therapy, regardless of combination partner and labelled use in real world settings across Latin America.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer @ HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Outlook

HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview

Breast cancer is the world’s most common disease in women, and is also a major factor that leads to death. It is reported that 5% of patients with breast cancer have distant metastasis at a diagnosis, and 30% of patients with early cancer subsequently experience the distant metastasis. Metastatic breast cancer cannot be completely cured; however, significant improvement in the survival period was observed consistent with the emergence of novel therapy. The purpose of the treatment for metastatic breast cancer is to prolong the survival period and improve the cancer patients’ quality of life (QOL) by managing cancer-related symptoms.

HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

• Pamiparib: BeiGene

Pamiparib is a selective small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase 1 (PARP1) and PARP2 enzymes that is being evaluated as a potential monotherapy and in combinations for the treatment of various solid tumors. It is believed that pamiparib has the potential to be differentiated from other PARP inhibitors because of its brain penetration, greater selectivity, strong DNA-trapping activity, and good oral bioavailability demonstrated in preclinical models. . Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancers.

• Onapristone: Context Therapeutics

ONA-XR is an investigational medicine that prevents progesterone signaling by blocking the interaction between progesterone and its binding partner, progesterone receptor. Onapristone is the only known full PR antagonist. Currently, there are no approved therapies that selectively target progesterone receptor positive (PR+) cancers. Preclinical and clinical data suggest that onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) has anticancer activity by inhibiting PR binding to chromatin, down regulating cancer stem cell mobilization and blocking immune evasion. ONA-XR is currently being evaluated in four Phase 2 trials and two Phase 0 biomarker pharmacodynamic trials in women with primary or metastatic breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers. . Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancers.

Learn more about HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer in clinical trials @ HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs

Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer. The companies which have their Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, BeiGene.

DelveInsight’s HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Discover more about HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer in development @ HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Clinical Trials

HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies

BeiGene, Context Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Inc., AstraZeneca, Dantari, Inc., and others.

Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

• Intra-articular

• Intraocular

• Intrathecal

• Intravenous

• Ophthalmic

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

• Transdermal

HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Oligonucleotide

• Peptide

• Small molecule

To know more about HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer, visit @ HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Segmentation- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-negative-metastatic-breast-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

• HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies- BeiGene, Context Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Inc., AstraZeneca, Dantari, Inc., and others.

• HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies- ADI-PEG 20, DAN-222, Niraparib, Cetuximab, BGB-290, and others.

For further information on the HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics, reach out @ HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Products Development- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/her2-negative-metastatic-breast-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Drug name : Company name

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Pamiparib: BeiGene

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. Drug name : Company name

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name : Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Key Companies

21. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Key Products

22. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer- Unmet Needs

23. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Analyst Views

26. Her2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Key Companies

27. Appendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.