Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Analysis 2024 Clinical Trials, FDA, EMA, PMDA Approvals, Emerging Therapies

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer treatment.

• The leading Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Companies such as Angiochem Inc., Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AstraZeneca, Criterium, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Array BioPharma, and others.

• Promising Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Therapies such as Lapatinib, Herceptin, Efaproxiral, Vinorelbine, afatinib, and others

• May 2024: Baptist Health South Florida- Phase 1 Trial of Tucatinib, Trastuzumab, and Capecitabine With Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) in Patients With Brain Metastases From HER-2 Positive Breast Cancer. This research study will evaluate how well brain metastases associated with HER-2 positive breast cancer can be controlled using a type of radiation known as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) when combined with three therapeutic agents, tucatinib, capecitabine, and trastuzumab.

• May 2024:- MedSIR- Multicenter, Single-arm, 3 Cohort, Phase II Trial of HER3-DXd in Patients With Active Brain Metastases From Metastatic Breast Cancer and Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, and in Patients With Leptomeningeal Disease From Advanced Solid Tumors. The goal of this phase II clinical trial] is to analyze the efficacy of patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) or advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) with active brain metastases (BM) who have received at least one line of systemic therapy in the advanced setting, or patients with active leptomeningeal carcinomatosis/disease (LMD) after radiotherapy from an advanced solid tumor who do not need immediate local treatment, and have not received prior treatment with an anti-HER3 targeted drug].

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Overview

Central nervous system or brain metastases traditionally occur in 10-16% of metastatic breast cancer patients and are associated with a dismal prognosis. The development of brain metastases has been associated with young age, and tumors that are estrogen receptor negative, Her-2+ or of the basal phenotype. Diagnosis can be done through MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) study of the brain.In rare cases, biopsies are performed to confirm the diagnosis.

Neuroimaging, staging, and diagnostic neuropathology can also be done. Treatment typically includes whole brain irradiation, or either stereotactic radiosurgery or surgery with whole brain radiation, resulting in an approximately 20% one year survival. The blood-brain barrier is a formidable obstacle to the delivery of chemotherapeutics to the brain. Under chemotherapy, etirinotecan pegol has promising results and in Abemaciclib as a targeted therapies can also be seen. Lapatinib, a small molecule with potential ability to cross the BBB, has been extensively tested in the treatment of HER2-positive brain metastases.

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

• ANG1005: Angiochem

ANG-1005 is a peptide-drug conjugate containing paclitaxel covalently linked to a peptide (Angiopep-2). The drug gains entry into the brain by targeting the LRP-1, which is one of the most highly-expressed receptors on the surface of the Blood brain barrier. Once inside the brain, ANG1005 enters tumor cells using the same receptor-mediated pathway through LRP-1, which is upregulated in various cancer cells including malignant glioma and metastatic cancers in the brain. A Phase III clinical trial is evaluating ANG-1005 to treat brain metastasis associated with breast cancer.

• Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Pembrolizumab is a medication used in the management and treatment of various oncologic conditions. It is in the cancer immunotherapy class of drugs. KEYTRUDA binds to the PD⁠-⁠1 receptor, blocking both immune-suppressing ligands, PD L1 and PD L2, from interacting with PD⁠-⁠1 to help restore T-cell response and immune response. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase I/II stage of development for the treatment of patients with Brain Metastases In Breast Cancer Patients.

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer. The companies which have their Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Angiochem.

DelveInsight’s Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• Route of Administration

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Companies

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

• Molecule Type

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

• Product Type

Scope of the Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

• Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Companies- Angiochem Inc., Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AstraZeneca, Criterium, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Array BioPharma, and others.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7. ANG1005: Angiochem

8. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

9. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

10. Drug Name: Company Name

11. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

12. Early stage products (Phase I)

13. Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

14. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

15. Inactive Products

16. Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Key Companies

17. Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Key Products

18. Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer- Unmet Needs

19. Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers

20. Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

21. Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Analyst Views

22. Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Key Companies

23. Appendix

