Next Glass and Wholesail Partner to Streamline Payments, Save Time and Money for Breweries
Over 3,000 U.S. breweries eligible for exclusive savings to Wholesail's leading B2B payments platform
We are thrilled to partner to provide these significant savings to new breweries adopting the Wholesail solution,”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Glass, a leading global provider of software and eCommerce solutions to the beverage alcohol industry, today announced a partnership with Wholesail, a leading B2B payments and accounts receivable automation platform built specifically for self-distributing food & beverage producers, to provide over 3,000 U.S.-based brewery customers of Next Glass’ Untappd for Business with exclusive savings when they sign-up for Wholesail. Brewers and other beverage producers can learn more about Wholesail and the offer by visiting https://www.paywholesail.com/untappd.
“We are thrilled to partner to provide these significant savings to new breweries adopting the Wholesail solution,” said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass. “We believe any of our brewery software customers that are looking to improve cash flow, save valuable time, or improve customer service can benefit from Wholesail. Our team at Next Glass has been incredibly impressed by the Wholesail product and team and encourage the thousands of U.S.-based breweries we serve to join the more than 300 food & beverage vendors that are already using Wholesail.”
Wholesail’s B2B payments and accounts receivable automation platform is an add-on to accounting systems like Quickbooks, Xero, and NetSuite. With proactive email communications that link to a 24/7 Customer Portal, customers always know where they stand. The 24/7 Customer Portal allows all the brewery’s customers to view invoices, track keg credits, and make one-time ACH or credit card payments. Many of these customers choose to set up Autopay, which represents 50% of Wholesail payments. Wholesail helps breweries in terms states get paid 3X faster and those in COD states get paid automatically on delivery without the hassle of checks. Whether a brewery operates in a term state or COD state, they can also expect to save hours each week as every Wholesail payment is automatically reconciled in the brewery’s accounting system.
“We are excited to partner with Next Glass as they have been serving breweries well for over a decade,” said Eli Chait, CEO of Wholesail. “Running a brewery is hard work. Self-distributing adds additional challenges. With Wholesail, our goal is to provide transparency to a brewery’s customers so they can self-serve, understand their account standing, and easily make payments. Among the distributors and breweries we serve, 87% of their customers use Wholesail to manage their payments. This level of adoption results in improvements in cash flow, time savings, and ultimately better customer relationships.”
About Next Glass
Founded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and eCommerce solutions that connect producers, retailers, and consumers in the beverage alcohol industry. The company offers a variety of leading software, eCommerce, data & insights, and content solutions to producers, retailers, and consumers, including:
Retailers: Untappd for Business (https://utfb.untappd.com)
Brewers: Ollie (https://getollie.com)
Consumers: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture (https://untappd.com, https://beeradvocate.com, https://hopculture.com)
For more information, please visit: https://www.NextGlass.co
About Wholesail
Wholesail is a B2B payments & accounts receivable automation platform built specifically for food & beverage wholesalers such as breweries and distributors. Wholesail enables vendors to provide best-in-class customer experiences for invoicing and payment, encouraging buyers to pay 3x faster and avoid mistakes. It also integrates with top ERP and Accounting systems. Over 300 vendors use Wholesail to get paid by over 50,000 restaurants, bars, retailers, and other businesses across the United States.
For more information, please visit: https://www.PayWholesail.com
About Untappd for Business
Trusted by nearly 20,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, and other alcohol retailers in over 75 countries globally, Untappd for Business is the leading food and drinks menu publishing and promotional platform. Leveraging unparalleled databases on beer, wine, and spirits items and dozens of ready-made templates for digital, print, QR code, and website menus, Untappd for Business provides customers with mobile- and web-based software to build and edit menus in a fraction of the time of competing solutions. Additionally, Untappd for Business provides rich promotional and data insights capabilities.
For more information, please visit: https://utfb.untappd.com
