USEF.GG Selected as Official U.S. Competitive Organization by the Global Esports Federation
U.S. Esports Athletes to Have Broader Opportunities as USEF.GG Now Feeds Both GEF and IESF Competition
The global recognition by GEF enables USEF.GG to provide additional international tournament opportunities for esports athletes to compete on the world stage and represent the U.S.A.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Esports Federation (USEF.GG) is proud to announce its selection as the exclusive designated competitive federation for the United States by the Global Esports Federation (GEF). USEF.GG will now offer additional global competitive opportunities to talented U.S. esports athletes through GEF’s continental and international events throughout the year, including its flagship annual Global Esports Games. USEF.GG is committed to developing winning esports teams, helping U.S. competitors build their esports talent alongside valuable life skills as they proudly represent their country in international tournaments.
— Todd Harris, USEF.GG Board Chair
Exclusive U.S. Competitive Access to GEF Events
“USEF.GG is honored to have been selected to serve as the exclusive pathway for United States esports athletes to the Global Esports Federation (GEF), " said Gerald Solomon, Executive Director. “Gamers from the United States of America are selected in a process established by the USEF.GG Player Selection Committee. Through this new partnership, those who qualify will gain priceless competition experience, access more opportunities for prize monies, and experience positive cultural exchange by competing in worldwide GEF title events.”
“It’s a great opportunity for our organization, and most importantly for esports athletes throughout the United States”, said Todd Harris, USEF.GG Board Chair. “This global recognition means additional international tournament opportunities for players to compete on the world stage and represent the U.S.A.
The Global Esports Federation (GEF) promotes the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports. GEF prioritizes the development of an inclusive, safe, healthy and sustainable esports ecosystem with a particular focus on responsible gaming, holistic wellness, fair play, education and career pathways for players and athletes. This aligns well with USEF.GG, which is building a vibrant community dedicated to fostering talent, promoting integrity, and advancing the esports industry.
Organization History
NASEF, the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations, began several years ago as a pilot program to leverage youth interest in esports to teach STEM and career skills. The success of that mission was quickly evident, and NASEF now provides global programs, frameworks and professional development expertise that is sought after by educators and education systems around the world. NASEF is known internationally for its work to connect play and learning, making meaningful impact on the lives and career options for youth everywhere.
USEF.GG serves as the competition arm of NASEF, and allows it to also extend its mission to gamers beyond school years. The United States’ presence in international esports competition is growing through USEF.GG, which has been managed by NASEF since April 2023.
USEF.GG is also recognized as the sole pathway for U.S. esports athletes to compete in IESF (International Esports Federation) tournaments. Both NASEF and USEF.GG fall under the broader umbrella non-profit, the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation (WWSEF).
About the United States Esports Federation
Through the United States Esports Federation, NASEF provides opportunities for elite esports athletes to represent the U.S. in international tournaments. USEF.GG incorporates NASEF’s vision to develop athletes who are game changers in the esports world, emphasizing core values of learning, opportunity, community, diversity, and respect. USEF.GG, like NASEF, operates under the umbrella of the 501(c)3 non-profit World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation. Find USEF.GG at USEF.gg.
About the Global Esports Federation
The Global Esports Federation promotes the credibility, legitimacy and prestige of esports. We convene athletes, players and industry leaders together on one inclusive platform.
With a mission to cultivate competition along with developing communities and the connection between sport, esports and technology. The GEF cultivates the authentic voice for the worldwide esports movement. proud to have established more than 170 global partnerships and Member Federations, global brands, publishers, and developers and strategic partners. Learn more at GlobalEsports.org.
