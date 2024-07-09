STACEY CASTER SELECTED AS TOP IT EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP
Stacey Caster honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacey Caster, Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Bestselling Author, was recently selected as Top IT Executive of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
Stacey Caster is the founder of North Executive Advisors, a company dedicated to assisting businesses, teams, and leaders in achieving their full potential and thriving in their respective industries. Through modern technological capabilities, Stacey aims to empower executives and leadership teams with the skills, data, knowledge, and tools to outperform competition and transform their businesses.
Ms. Caster's cutting-edge team development and business acceleration strategy has revolutionized her customers' businesses, providing them a competitive advantage and increasing their potential. Stacey's transformative knowledge has helped CEOs boost employee engagement, create a dynamic team culture, and transform their companies.
With more than twenty-five years of experience in the industry, Stacey Caster has certainly proven herself an expert in her field and solidified her reputation as an innovative thinker, business strategist, and masterful coach. Stacey's ultimate mission, which she passionately pursues, is to harness the power of technology, enlighten minds, and foster a vibrant community of tech enthusiasts.
Before embarking on her career path, Stacey Caster received a BA in Computer Information Systems from Walsh College and an MBA in Organizational Management from Canyon College. In addition to her degrees, she also holds several certifications, including Certified by the International Coaching Federation (ACC), Certified Master Facilitator, Certified Executive Coach, and Certified Genos Emotional Intelligence Practitioner.
Stacey extends her passion into the community as Board President of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)—Detroit. CSA is a non-profit focused on assisting technology information security risk practitioners, from college to executives, in teaching and staying current in the constantly evolving world of security risk identification and prevention for all businesses.
Throughout her illustrious career, Stacey Caster has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for her selection as Top IT Executive of the Year 2024. Stacey's other honors include her selection as one of the "Top 10 Leadership Coaches to Watch in 2024" by LA Weekly and a 2023 RISE Mentor of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Stacey is a keynote speaker and the co-author of an Amazon best-selling book "Leadership Navigator: Chart Your Course to Leadership Mastery, Your Mentorship Guide."
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Stacey Caster for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Caster is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Stacey attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to leverage, educate, and build a community around technology and technologists.
For more information, please visit www. northexecutiveadvisors.com
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
