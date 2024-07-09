Applications open for Wellness Grant Program

CANADA, July 9 - Live Well PEI is now accepting applications for funding for new projects that can reduce barriers, increase supports, and enhance resources to make healthy living an easier choice for all Island residents.

Organizations, Indigenous groups, schools and communities can apply to the Live Well PEI Wellness Grant Program to support health promotion projects and initiatives. There are two levels of grant funding available: $2,500 and $5,000.

“We are excited to support community-driven projects that aim to improve the health and wellbeing of Islanders. By providing financial assistance and guidance, we hope to foster collaboration and create environments where healthy choices are easier for everyone. This program empowers communities to take action and make a positive impact on overall wellness. Together, we are building a healthier and more vibrant Prince Edward Island.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

The program supports community-led wellness initiatives that positively influence healthier lifestyles and community well-being. The focus of the 2024-2025 grant is on the key pillars of chronic disease prevention and the social, economic, and structural conditions that impact health including:

Healthy Eating

Physical Activity

Living Tobacco-Free

Reducing Alcohol Consumption

Determinants of Health

Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of two virtual information workshops about the Live Well PEI Wellness Grant Program taking place:

Thursday, July 18 - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 1 - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is required by email at livewellpei@gov.pe.ca for the Virtual Information Sessions.

Applications for the Live Well PEI Wellness Grant Program will be accepted until 4 p.m. on August 12, 2024.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Health and Wellness

agtremere@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

Live Well PEI is an initiative of PEI’s Chief Public Health Office, health promotion unit.

Through the Live Well PEI website and social media channels they provide research and evidence, share resources, and engage community in conversation to empower Islanders and improve the risk factors that impact their health.

For more information, visit: Live Well PEI.