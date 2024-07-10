Crystal Mountain Resort Receives Autism Training, Joins Traverse City’s Inclusivity Initiative

A snowy landscape of Crystal Mountain Resort with the IBCCES Certified Autism Center badge and the Crystal Mountain logo displayed.

A pool at the Crystal Mountain Resort featuring a slide and a smaller slide designed for children.

Nighttime view of a ski resort, with slopes covered in snow and buildings lit up, offering a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

The four-season golf, ski and spa resort’s certification is part of a larger city-wide initiative to turn Traverse City into a Certified Autism Destination™.

Obtaining Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) status reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for everyone – including families with autistic children.”
— John Melcher, Crystal Mountain’s CEO

THOMPSONVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Mountain becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after completing training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification is awarded to organizations that prove their ongoing commitment to accommodating all guests, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. To earn this designation, staff undergo an autism-specific training and certification process to equip them with the necessary skills and resources to provide the best service possible to all guests. Additionally, as part of the certification, IBCCES conducted an onsite review at Crystal Mountain and provided recommendations on accommodations for visitors.

Crystal Mountain’s CEO, John Melcher says, “Since the beginning in 1956, Crystal Mountain has strived to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests. Obtaining Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) status reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for everyone – including families with autistic children. By equipping our staff with specialized training and exploring sensory-sensitive amenities, we hope to ease potential anxieties and establish Crystal as a place for everyone to create lasting memories. And while it is an honor and a privilege to be the first four-season resort destination in Michigan to achieve CAC distinction, we hope it also inspires other businesses across the state, big and small, to explore this option and embrace inclusivity.”

The four-season golf, ski and spa resort’s certification is part of a larger city-wide initiative to turn Traverse City into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“Having trained and certified entertainment and hospitality options is a vital part of increasing accessibility for families with autistic and sensory-sensitive members,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Every family should be able to experience the joy of traveling, and we commend Crystal Mountain for recognizing the importance of enhancing inclusivity measures, so all guests feel welcome.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content, as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.

###
About IBCCES
Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Crystal Mountain
Nestled in the heart of Michigan’s northwest lower peninsula is a nationally recognized four-season destination. Crystal Mountain is a family-owned resort located in Benzie County, just 28-miles southwest of Traverse City and a stone’s throw away from the breathtaking Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. This premier Midwest destination offers lodging, dining, shopping, events, and an abundance of seasonal activities including skiing, golf, hiking, biking, swimming, archery, pickleball, tennis and more – all right on site. Plus, it is home to the LEED-Certified Crystal Spa and nationally recognized Michigan Legacy Art Park. There is also a conference center and real estate office. Regardless of the season, Crystal Mountain’s mission remains the same: To be a place where exceptional experiences connect people with self, others and nature. Whether you’re looking for thrills on the hill, to celebrate a milestone, or brainstorm with business partners, Crystal welcomes you to come and create unforgettable memories.

Meredith Tekin
IBCCES
+1 904-508-0135
marketing@ibcces.org
