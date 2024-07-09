Marvel star Mike Colter, Better Call Saul’Steven Ogg is set to attend PopCon in August
EINPresswire.com/ -- PopCon Louisville, one of the most anticipated pop culture events this year, has recently added special guests, including Marvel star Mike Colter, aka ‘Luke Cage’ and the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto,” to their special guest list. Joining them are the comedic family “Uploads of Fun,” Olivia Olson and Jason Douglas. Fans can now look forward to meeting Steven Ogg, Shawn Solo, and Ned Luke, the actors behind some of the game’s most charismatic and notorious characters. Along with all the celebrity panels, live podcast recordings, magic showcases, and cosplay contests, there will be more to experience at PopCon Louisville.
Don't miss out on the latest additions to our special guest list, including:
Mike Colter: Colter started acting at Benedict College and later attained a B.A. in theater from the University of South Carolina. After studying at the Mason Gross School of the Arts, he moved to L.A. and landed roles in Spin City, E.R., Evil, and The Parkers. He gained recognition for his role in the 2005 Best Picture winner Million Dollar Baby and received exceptional reviews for his performance in "A Soldier's Play" in 2005. He also appeared in the play "Drunken City" in 2008. Colter stars as Luke Cage, a Marvel character, and the star of the Netflix series Luke Cage and Jessica Jones.
Grand Theft Auto Action Actors:
Steven Ogg: He is an acclaimed Canadian voice and motion capture artist for the hit game Grand Theft Auto V (2013) in the role of Trevor Philips. He was nominated for the role at numerous events, including a VGX nomination for Best Voice Actor. Before fame, He first appeared on screen as part of a promotion for the National Film Board of Canada. Best known for The Walking Dead (Simon) and Better Call Saul.
Shawn Solo: Shawn Darnell Fonteno, also known as Solo, is an American actor and rapper. He is best known for playing Franklin Clinton in the 2013 video game Grand Theft Auto V. Besides his portrayal of Franklin Clinton, Fonteno has acted in films like The Wash.
Ned Luke: Ned Luke was born on 4 October 1958 in Danville, Illinois, USA. He is an actor and writer known for Grand Theft Auto V (2013), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999), and Boardwalk Empire (2010). He has been married to Amy Sax since 12 November 1997. They have one child.
Grand Theft Auto, developed by Rockstar North, marked the beginning of the GTA era with the release of Grand Theft Auto III. The game introduced players to an overhauled NYC-themed Liberty City in a fully 3D environment. Featuring engaging characters and stellar voice-acting performances, the game was a critical and commercial hit. Notably, it garnered attention for controversial features such as allowing players to pick up sex workers for a health boost, reflecting the game's philosophy of letting players do as they please. Additionally, two prequels to GTA III were released: Grand Theft Auto Advance for the Game Boy Advance in 2004, and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories for the Sony PSP in 2005, the latter bringing 3D visuals to handheld spin-offs and further solidifying the game's dominance in the gaming world.
Olivia Olson: Olson was born on May 21, 1992 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is an actress and writer known for Adventure Time (2010), Love Actually (2003) , and Red Nose Day Actually (2017).
Jason Douglas: Douglas was born in Arkansas, USA. He is an actor known for Chainsaw Man (2022), Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022), and Breaking Bad (2008). He is married to Jessica Holly Douglas (Templet). They have three children.
Uploads of Fun: This family of four, originally from Cleveland, OH, includes Josh (dad), Rachel (mom), and their two boys, Jackson (15) and Calvin (12). They have one goal: to show the world kindness through laughter.
Previously announced guests:
Anson Mount, Jamie Marchi, Emi Lo, Wendy Powell, Vincent Martella, David Erringo, Ethan Peck, Chris Cason, Christina Chong, Mason Dye, Lauren Landa, Grace Van Dien, Meredith McCoy.
A full list can be found here: https://popcon.us/popcon-louisville/special-guests/
Tickets are on sale now, with options of daily admission, 2-day, 3-day, and VIP. We invite you to attend PopCon Louisville, August 23-25, 2024, to meet all guests in person and celebrate their contributions to the entertainment world. https://popcon.us/popcon-louisville/.
About PopCon Louisville: PopCon Louisville is an annual pop culture convention that brings fans from various genres, such as movies, TV shows, comics, gaming, and more. The event aims to create an immersive experience for attendees, featuring special guests, interactive exhibits, engaging panels, and exciting merchandise. PopCon Louisville is committed to fostering a sense of community and providing fans an unforgettable celebration of their favorite pop culture interests.
About PopCon Louisville: PopCon Louisville is an annual pop culture convention that brings fans from various genres, such as movies, TV shows, comics, gaming, and more. The event aims to create an immersive experience for attendees, featuring special guests, interactive exhibits, engaging panels, and exciting merchandise. PopCon Louisville is committed to fostering a sense of community and providing fans an unforgettable celebration of their favorite pop culture interests.
