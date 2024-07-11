Contemporary Lifestyle Brand Armen Living to premier 100’s of New Outdoor Designs in Atlanta July 15-18.

Armen Living invites market buyers to experience their exquisite 4,000-sf showroom in Atlanta, at AmericasMart, Bldg 1, Floor 6, Space A-2.

Armen Living’s outdoor category is primed to make an even bigger impact heading into the summer market season, with new dining styles that elevate outdoor entertaining.

Armen Living is making your outdoor dreams come true with a chance to win one of our new King Indoor/ Outdoor Lounge Chairs! To enter to win, simply stop by July 15-18 Casual Market Atlanta @AmericasMart Bldg 1, Floor 6, A-2 to enter the drawing.

Armen Living's best selling Vivid Collection is transforming outdoor spaces into a haven of relaxation with a harmonious trio that redefines modern outdoor luxury.