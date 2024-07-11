Contemporary Lifestyle Brand Armen Living to premier 100’s of New Outdoor Designs in Atlanta July 15-18.
Armen Living invites market buyers to experience their exquisite 4,000-sf showroom in Atlanta, at AmericasMart, Bldg 1, Floor 6, Space A-2.
Armen Living’s outdoor category is primed to make an even bigger impact heading into the summer market season, with new dining styles that elevate outdoor entertaining.
Armen Living is making your outdoor dreams come true with a chance to win one of our new King Indoor/ Outdoor Lounge Chairs! To enter to win, simply stop by July 15-18 Casual Market Atlanta @AmericasMart Bldg 1, Floor 6, A-2 to enter the drawing.
Armen Living's best selling Vivid Collection is transforming outdoor spaces into a haven of relaxation with a harmonious trio that redefines modern outdoor luxury.
Armen Living's Outdoor category boasts more than 300 SKU's including exquisite outdoor collections for dining, bar, living, occasional, and lounge furniture.
First diving into the Casual category with a handful of outdoor designs in 2019, Armen Living’s outdoor division has grown exponentially and this expansion has propelled the growth of their Outdoor Division to reach new heights. Now boasting more than 300 SKU's including exquisite outdoor collections for dining, bar, living, occasional, and lounge furniture, Armen Living’s outdoor category is primed to make an even bigger impact heading into the summer market season.
“Each market, our team works to bring innovative designs to the marketplace and we can’t wait to reconnect with Casual buyers to showcase our newest designs,“ Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared, “Our new permanent showroom in Atlanta has proven to reach a significantly wider national audience which has further helped to entice and reach new buyers, while highlighting our award-winning outdoor collections, to pool, spa, and patio stores all across the country.”
During the summer season Armen Living will debut 100’s of new introductions with a heavy focus on new outdoor bar, dining, living, occasional and lounge collections, that are available in a wide range of design styles and in a variety of sizes. The 2024 outdoor collection launch will include styles from small outdoor patio sets to grand resort-style statement pieces - all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable outdoor materials, high performance outdoor fabrics and without breaking your budget.
“Every piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary lifestyle." Kevonian commented, "Our outdoor collections deliver expert craftsmanship, manufactured from durable, weather-resistant materials at fiscally sensible price points. Bringing some of the hottest trends for indoor furniture we carried this into our outdoor designs by blending darker frames with lighter grey upholstery we combine warm neutrals to our outdoor fabrics that helps end consumer who want to switch up their style by playing with new colors and patterns in their outdoor space.”
During the Casual Market in Atlanta Armen Living will feature a Summer Giveaway, for market attendees to enter to win one a new King Indoor / Outdoor Lounge Chairs. To enter to win, simply stop by July 15-18, 2024 Casual Market Atlanta at Americasmart Bldg 1, Floor 6, A-2 to enter the drawing. (*Giveaway is limited to customers located in the United States and shipping will be provided for free to (1) lucky winner. Limit (1) entry per customer and the giveaway drawing will be held on July 20, 2024 and winner will be contacted by email.)
Shauna Snyder, Armen Living’s New Director of Product Development commented, “I am looking forward to meeting with Armen Living’s customers and their sales reps during the Summer Markets. It's an exciting opportunity to be working alongside their team to design and develop incredible products. I also can’t wait to experience their showroom environments and to see their visual merchandising in action.” Snyder, who recently joined Armen Living in May reports to President, Kevin Kevonian, and will lead their product development team.
Armen Living’s Casual Collections offers a variety of outdoor lounge, deep seating, dining groups, bar and counter stools, made of durable materials including cast aluminum, outdoor weaves, sturdy eucalyptus wood, and more, all at price points that will appeal to every household. Additionally, Armen Living features solution dyed Olefin & Acrylic outdoor upholstery fabrics on their hospitality-grade collections.
Armen Living’s National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, who manages key accounts in the U.S, Canada and Mexico and is leading their brands sales strategies and business development commented, “Since we opened new showrooms in Atlanta and Vegas earlier this year we have seen a huge increase in the sales, and the number of existing customers who are buying our newest collections has also increased. Our sales team has also seen a wide range of multi-line dealers, and specialty retailers establishing new accounts, who appreciate our diverse selection of furniture that offers a wide selection of styles and price points.” Nicholson, who is also responsible for hiring, training, and supervising Armen Living’s independent furniture reps, offers new and existing buyers customized showroom tours and sales appointments. For more info and to book an appointment contact Reb Nicholson, by email.
With an unmatched variety in original frame styles, and performance outdoor fabrics that feature ergonomic seats that deliver the ultimate in outdoor luxury and comfort, Armen Living’s New Outdoor Arrivals offers 100’s of unique and stylish collections including outdoor lounge, living, dining, bar, and occasional styles, that are available in a wide selection of finishes, colors, and materials. Whether buyers have a small space or they want to completely transform their outdoor pool, deck, patio, or are designing a luxury resort, they can always find a collection that suits their individual style. Providing buyers with endless possibilities to make their outdoor living space absolutely beautiful and with the guarantee they can relax in style all year round. Armen Living's sales team also shared that they will be offering special floor sample programs and container deals on a wide range of design styles from transitional, traditional to modern.
Rounding out their summer show schedule Armen Living will be a first time exhibitor at the upcoming Ace Hardware Fall Convention 2024 in Chicago at McCormick Place Convention Center (2301 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616) on Aug 8-11, 2024 and will return to the annual Causal Market on September 16-18, 2024 (AmericasMart, Bldg 1, Floor 6, Space A-2, 240 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). Armen Living’s trade showrooms in Atlanta, Vegas and High Point, offer a wide range of designs for any budget and are open by appointment outside of markets to meet with trade buyers, design and hospitality firms, and retailers large or small, who want to preview their extensive outdoor collections.
About
Armen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, providing a fully integrated supply chain solution from the product design drawing board and manufacturing process to distribution throughout the USA and worldwide markets. With flexibility and speed to market, Armen Living exceeds client expectations at every level of interaction. Armen Living not only delivers sensational products but also offers extraordinarily powerful reliability and capability only limited by the imagination. Our client relationships are fully supported and sustained by a stellar name, legendary history, and enduring reputation. Continuity of brand both in terms of exceptional quality and an outstanding commitment to customer-centered business practices ensures optimal profit opportunities.
For those in the hospitality industry, Armen Living is also pleased to extend our full contract capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of your needs with characteristic attention to detail. Building upon its legendary 40-year company history, the groundbreaking Armen Living line represents a refreshingly innovative creative collaboration with top designers in the industry. The result is a uniquely modern collection gorgeously enhanced by sophisticated retro aesthetics. Armenliving.com
###
Serena Martin
24/7 Creative Agency
serenamartin247@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn