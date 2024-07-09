US Fertility and PKD Outreach Foundation Partner to Provide Affordable Genetic Testing and IVF Services for Families
The partnership with US Fertility allows families that are part of pkDO’s grant program access to US Fertility’s professionals and services at discounted rates.
US Fertility’s leadership believes in our mission and recognizes that with expertise and technology, we will have a path to ending PKD and the suffering it causes.”WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The PKD Outreach Foundation (pkDO) announced a partnership with US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices. The partnership with US Fertility allows families that are part of pkDO’s grant program access to US Fertility’s professionals and services at significantly discounted rates.
The pkDO Foundation provides families who are accepted to its program with support, education and access to leading medical and genetic specialists along with grants of up to $9,000 per patient to cover insurance coverage gaps for Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). To learn more about the pkDO Foundation’s grant program and to apply, visit https://www.pkdo.org/pkd-free-babies.
“Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) causes generations of heartbreak and pain. Through PGT and IVF, families ensure that PKD will not be passed down to their children. We appreciate that US Fertility has stepped up with significant discounts to give families affordable access to genetic testing and IVF treatment. US Fertility’s leadership believes in our mission and recognizes that with expertise and technology, we will have a path to ending PKD and the suffering it causes”, said Richard Kellner, Founder of the pkDO Foundation.
“At US Fertility, we have seen how PKD has the potential to impact multiple generations, and can cause great sorrow and pain. Using PGT and IVF is an effective solution for families seeking to have PKD-free babies. We are committed to supporting the pkDO Foundation’s mission and providing affordable access to fertility treatment”, said Richard Jennings, CEO of US Fertility.
Polycystic Kidney Disease is a genetic condition that affects 600,000 people in the U.S. and is one of the leading causes of kidney failure. In many cases, individuals with PKD experience kidney failure when the patient is in their late 40s or 50s. PKD is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure in the US.
About pkDO Research Foundation
The PKD Outreach Foundation (pkDO) has a mission to end Polycystic Kidney Disease. pkDO partners with transplant centers, nutritionists, and reproductive specialists to help families find live kidney donors, discover ways to slow the progression of PKD, and to ultimately eliminate PKD from being passed down to the next generation. Our partners are the top experts in their fields and use the latest proven treatments for PKD.
For more information about the pkDO Foundation, please visit https://www.pkdo.org/
ABOUT US FERTILITY
US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, has a mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 100 clinic locations and 32 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com
