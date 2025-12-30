New Book Digital Factics X Offers Guide For Mastering Business Growth on X

Factics X Basil C. Puglisi

Thirteen years after launching the original Digital Factics Twitter, Basil C. Puglisi returns with a comprehensive framework for the platform's new era

This book replaces guesswork with measurable strategy. The Factics methodology that drove Social Media Week results in 2012 now incorporates 13 yrs of platform evolution and governed AI collaboration” — Basil C. Puglisi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In November 2012, Basil C. Puglisi published Digital Factics: Twitter, a 60-page guide through MagCloud that paired platform research with measurable business tactics. The methodology worked. Within months, Puglisi's Social Media Action Camp at Social Media Week NYC generated 1,484 tweets across 15 countries and became the most socially shared event worldwide for Social Media Week 2012. Kred and Ogilvy's Movers & Shakers ranked him the No. 1 Top Influencer of Social Media Week NYC that year.The 2013 SMAC Summit expanded further: 128 sold-out attendees, over 3,000 tweets, 10 million impressions, and 25 percent of all #SMWNYC activity that day. Speakers included Brian Solis of Altimeter Group, Gemma Craven of Ogilvy, and Christine Murphy of DDB. The events proved what the book argued: systematic strategy outperforms viral hoping.Thirteen years later, the platform has transformed from Twitter to X, algorithmic distribution has replaced chronological feeds, and AI tools have reshaped content production. The fundamentals of audience building remain consistent. Digital Factics X delivers the updated framework."Most business accounts post content that disappears into algorithmic noise," said Puglisi . "This book replaces guesswork with measurable strategy. The Factics methodology that drove Social Media Week results in 2012 now incorporates thirteen years of platform evolution and governed AI collaboration."The book introduces the Factics methodology refined across sixteen years: Facts establish what exists through verified platform research. Tactics define strategic action based on evidence rather than assumption. Outcomes determine whether actions worked through measurable results. Every chapter pairs these three elements into integrated frameworks readers can implement immediately.Digital Factics X presents practical guidance across five domains:• Profile optimization that converts visitors into followers using proven formulas• Algorithm mechanics that reveal how X actually distributes content• Content strategy that maintains consistency without burnout• Growth tactics validated against documented outcomes• Monetization pathways from audience to revenueThe production method demonstrates the framework it teaches. Seven AI systems contributed to research, analysis, and refinement: Claude, Grok, Perplexity, Gemini, ChatGPT, Le Chat, and DeepSeek. Each operated within defined HAIA-RECCLIN roles with human checkpoints controlling every consequential decision. The workflow proves that AI can accelerate research while human judgment remains sovereign.Puglisi delivers this framework informed by sixteen years of digital strategy, beginning with Social Media Action Camp workshops, continuing through enterprise consulting, and incorporating current platform documentation. His recent book, Governing AI: When Capability Exceeds Control, debuted at No. 1 in Amazon's Ethics category.Digital Factics X is available globally through Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble NOOK, Amazon paperback, and direct from the publisher. Review copies, interviews, and speaking engagements available upon request.For more information about Basil C. Puglisi and his publications visit www.BasilPuglisi.com -END-About the AuthorBasil C. Puglisi, MPA, is a Human-AI Collaboration Strategist and AI Governance Consultant. He developed the HAIA-RECCLIN framework for multi-AI collaboration and the Factics methodology for measurable digital strategy. His work spans congressional briefings, enterprise consulting, and policy implementation. Ranked the No. 1 Top Influencer of Social Media Week NYC 2012 by Kred and Ogilvy, he holds a Master of Public Administration from Michigan State University and maintains BasilPuglisi.com with over 900 published articles documenting platform evolution since 2009.

