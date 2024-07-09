Greenup County Disaster Recovery Center Hours Change

FRANKFORT, Ky. — When looking for in-person help with FEMA applications, survivors of the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, should check the most up-to-date schedule to ensure a Disaster Recovery Center is open. The center in Greenup County is no longer open on Saturdays.

All five center locations will be operational Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET.

Boyd County: Boyd County Emergency Management Office, 12327 Anthony Drive, Ashland, KY 41102.

Carter County: Members Choice Credit Union, 438 Interstate Drive, Grayson, KY 41143.

Fayette County: Emergency Operations Center, 115 Cisco Road, Lexington, KY 40504.

Greenup County: Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Greenup, KY 41114.

Henry County: 4H Community Center, 1106 Castle Highway, Eminence, KY 40019.

Survivors in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers. FEMA representatives can help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to assist survivors.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in designated counties can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For accessible information about how to register for FEMA disaster assistance, please watch this video YouTube link.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.