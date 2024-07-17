Help 4 Kids Wins 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help 4 Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children in need, has been honored with the 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award. This recognition, based on community votes, highlights the significant impact of Help 4 Kids in the region.
Founded with a mission to provide food and basic necessities to children, Help 4 Kids operates as a 100% volunteer-based 501(c)(3) organization. Since the inception of their flagship program, Backpack Buddies, in 2004, the initiative has grown from assisting 300 children to delivering nearly 3,000 food packs weekly across 29 schools in Horry County.
Research shows that hunger negatively affects children’s mental and physical health, school attendance, and behavior. Help 4 Kids addresses these issues by supplying nutritious, child-friendly food packs to sustain children over the weekend.
The success of Backpack Buddies is evident in the positive feedback from parents and teachers. "The transformation in our children’s lives is remarkable," says the founder of Help 4 Kids. "Seeing the joy on the children’s faces when they receive their backpacks is phenomenal."
The award, highlighted by guidetosouthcarolina.com, underscores the dedication of Help 4 Kids' volunteers and the power of community support. For Help 4 Kids, this accolade is more than a trophy: it’s a testament to their ongoing commitment to making a difference, one backpack at a time.
For more information Click Here.
Help 4 Kids
+1 843-236-8315
email us here