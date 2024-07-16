ITAVTFOC Launches Weekend Meals for Children Program: A Call for Corporate Sponsors and Donors

ITAVTFOC launches Weekend Meals for Children, seeking corporate sponsors and donors to provide fresh, nutritious meals to low-income communities in PA.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITAVTFOC (It Takes A Village To Feed One Child) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new initiative, the Weekend Meals for Children program. This program is dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children in low-income, disadvantaged communities, ensuring they have access to quality food even on weekends. As part of this launch, ITAVTFOC is calling on corporate sponsors and donors to support this vital mission.

The Weekend Meals for Children program is a natural extension of ITAVTFOC's successful Child and Adult Care Programs with the United States Department of Agriculture. Unlike other nonprofit organizations, ITAVTFOC contracts with multiple-generation catering companies, ensuring that children receive meals and snacks prepared fresh daily by professional sous chefs. This commitment to quality has been a significant factor in the organization's growth and impact.

ITAVTFOC currently serves communities primarily in Philadelphia, with additional deliveries to Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties. The new Weekend Meals for Children program will expand this reach by partnering with local churches in Philadelphia and Delaware County. These partnerships will utilize commercial kitchens and storage facilities, further enhancing the program's capacity and efficiency.

Support ITAVTFOC’s Weekend Meals for Children

As ITAVTFOC embarks on this exciting new venture, it seeks the support of corporate sponsors and donors. By next summer, ITAVTFOC will be able to offer corporations a 55% tax credit for their monetary donations and in-kind contributions of products and services. This is a unique opportunity for banks, Fortune 500 companies, supermarkets, food distributors, and other businesses to make a significant impact on the lives of children in need.

Why Partner with ITAVTFOC?

1. Quality Assurance: Meals are prepared fresh daily by professional sous chefs, ensuring the highest standards of nutrition and taste.

2. Community Impact: Your support helps provide over 125,000 meals and snacks per month to children in low-income communities.

3. Tax Benefits: Eligible corporations can receive a 55% tax credit for their contributions, maximizing the impact of their donations.

4. Collaborative Partnerships: By partnering with local churches and businesses, ITAVTFOC creates a network of support that strengthens community ties and resources.

About ITAVTFOC (It Takes A Village To Feed One Child)

Led by founder Mark Wainwright, ITAVTFOC has grown to become one of the largest state sponsoring organizations for the Child and Adult Care Food Program with the United States Department of Agriculture, providing over 125,000 meals and snacks per month to multiple child care centers throughout multiple low income disadvantaged communities in PA. Our programs provide healthy and nutritious meals and snacks made fresh daily by Sous Chefs along with other valuable resources, services, and community food programs. In 2017, the 501 C-3 non-profit started in a primary residence and now employs 7 staff members, in a large office suite in King of Prussia PA, with an annual multi-million dollar budget, U.S. based. Visit http://www.itavtfoc.org/ for more information.