Hunterdon Hematology Oncology Physicians Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Docs
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2024.FLEMINGTON, NJ, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved five physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology for 2024 based on merit. This esteemed group of board-certified specialists includes Drs. Swee Ngeow, Megha Shah, Myron Bednar, Kenneth B. Blankstein, and Waqas Rehman, each recognized for their outstanding contributions to patient care.
Nestled in Flemington, New Jersey, Hunterdon Hematology Oncology serves as a beacon of hope for those battling cancer in the local and regional community. The practice's primary facility, which houses both their main office and state-of-the-art infusion center, is strategically integrated within the Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center, ensuring seamless access to comprehensive care.
At the core of Hunterdon Hematology Oncology's mission is an unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge treatments while maintaining the highest standards of patient care. Their advanced infusion center is fully equipped to administer a range of therapies, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and various non-cancer related infusions.
Understanding that cancer affects more than just the body, the practice offers holistic support through dedicated social workers. These professionals provide crucial counseling services and guide patients and their families to valuable resources throughout the treatment journey.
The acclaimed team of physicians at Hunterdon Hematology Oncology boasts impressive credentials, with specialized fellowships in oncology and hematology. Their commitment to advancing medical science is evident in their active involvement in high-quality clinical trials, offering eligible patients the opportunity to participate in groundbreaking research.
For those seeking more information about these exceptional healthcare providers, detailed profiles are available on the NJ Top Docs website:
Kenneth B. Blankstein, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drkennethblankstein/
Megha Shah, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-megha-shah/
Myron Bednar, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drmyronbednar/
Swee Ngeow, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drsweengeow/
Waqas Rehman, MD - https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-waqas-rehman/
