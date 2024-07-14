Morlen Kennels Honored with 2024 Best of South Carolina Award
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morlen Kennels, a distinguished leader in the pet care industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Best of South Carolina Award. This recognition, determined by the heartfelt votes of loyal customers, highlights the exceptional impact of their boarding and grooming services at their locations in Loris and Myrtle Beach.
Founded in 2018, Morlen Kennels began as a solution to a simple yet significant need for quality grooming services for Bernedoodles. Michael Allen and Justin Morgan, both breeders, found themselves without reliable local grooming options for their Poodles. With determination and a pair of clippers, they embarked on a journey that would transform their lives and the pet care industry.
Initially a modest operation to meet their immediate needs, Morlen Kennels reached a pivotal moment in 2021 with the construction of a dedicated facility. This new space, originally intended to house their breeding dogs, quickly revealed a substantial market demand for comprehensive boarding and grooming services, especially for larger breeds. By 2023, in response to overwhelming community support, Morlen Kennels fully pivoted to specialize in these services.
The name "Morlen," a combination of the founders' surnames, represents a partnership deeply rooted in the care and love of dogs. Although Justin Morgan later pursued other interests, Michael Allen continued to lead Morlen Kennels with unwavering dedication. Their success is attributed to a hands-on approach and a commitment to overcoming challenges.
A notable milestone in their journey was the collaboration with Christy from Dawghouse Delight. Her expertise, along with the skills of her trusted groomers and a loyal client base, propelled Morlen Kennels into a new era of growth and recognition.
"Winning the Best of South Carolina Award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us," said Michael Allen. "It's an honor to be recognized for our commitment to providing top-notch care for all breeds, big and small."
Today, Morlen Kennels is celebrated for its resilience, continuous learning, and unwavering love for dogs. Their focus on safety, exceptional service, and specialized care for often-overlooked breeds has established them as a unique and cherished provider in South Carolina's pet care landscape.
Location: 3121 Green Sea Rd S.
Loris SC 29569
Phone: (843) 733-7877
Location: 9904 North Kings HWY Unit D
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Morlen Kennels
+1 843-450-1916
email us here