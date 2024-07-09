Planet Mainframe Acquires Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter: Uniting the Premier Sources of Mainframe Knowledge
Expanding the delivery of trusted insights and expertise from and for the mainframe community at large.
Joining forces with Planet Mainframe is a great step forward for Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As it continues uniting the top mainframe information sources, Planet Mainframe proudly announces its acquisition of the renowned Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter. This union creates the single largest hub of mainframe knowledge curated by users for users, and promises unparalleled expertise, innovation, and trusted leadership.
Cheryl Watson, CEO and co-founder of Watson & Walker Inc.
For over three decades, Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter has been the gold standard in mainframe performance tuning, providing indispensable insights and guidance to organizations worldwide. Under the visionary leadership of Cheryl Watson and Tom Walker, the Tuning Letter has been a beacon of excellence, delivering over 8,500 pages of cutting-edge strategies and solutions that have empowered countless enterprises to achieve peak mainframe computing performance.
Planet Mainframe, the premier online resource for mainframe professionals, offers a rich repository of articles, tutorials, opinion pieces, employment opportunities, and educational materials to keep users informed about the latest industry trends and technologies. The Planet Mainframe site serves as a dynamic forum for global networking and collaboration among mainframe professionals.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter into the Planet Mainframe family,” said Amanda Hendley, Managing Editor at Planet Mainframe. “Building on our acquisition earlier this year of the Arcati Yearbook and mainframe Virtual User Groups, this latest addition is not just a merger but a fusion of knowledge, experience, and a shared commitment to excellence. Together, we will expand the delivery of trusted insights and expertise to the mainframe community at large.”
In a testament to their unwavering dedication and belief in the mission of Planet Mainframe and Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter, Cheryl Watson and Tom Walker will serve as Technical Advisors to Planet Mainframe. Their continued involvement ensures that the legacy of the Tuning Letter will not only be preserved but also elevated to new heights under the guidance of Planet Mainframe. The acquisition is set to close on September 1, 2024.
Tuning Letter readers can expect the same expertise along with a new location and layout.
“Joining forces with Planet Mainframe is a great step forward for Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter,” said Cheryl Watson, CEO and co-founder of Watson & Walker, Inc. “We have always strived to provide the best possible guidance and support to our readers. With Planet Mainframe’s resources and visionary approach, we are poised to deliver even greater value and innovation to the mainframe community.”
Frank Kyne, current Watson & Walker, Inc. President and Tuning Letter author, will join Planet Mainframe after the closing date to ensure uninterrupted content and delivery of the Tuning Letter. Frank will also guide and mentor the next generation of Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter writers.
About Planet Mainframe:
Planet Mainframe is a leading online resource for mainframe professionals, offering a wide range of articles, tutorials, research, Virtual User Groups, and other resources to help users stay current on the latest trends and technologies. The platform also provides a forum for networking and collaboration among mainframe professionals worldwide.
About Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter:
Cheryl Watson’s Tuning Letter has been the premier source of mainframe performance tuning insights for over 30 years. Renowned for its in-depth analysis and expert guidance, the Tuning Letter has been instrumental in helping organizations optimize their mainframe environments.
