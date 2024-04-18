DataKinetics Invests in Startup Fyro Agri Intelligence to Drive Agri-Tech Innovation
Company continues to nurture ideas and talent
This investment underscores DataKinetics' commitment to fostering innovation and people. We are thrilled to support Fyro Agri Intelligence as they continue to revolutionize the agri-tech industry.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataKinetics, the global leader in mainframe in-memory technology, has announced its strategic investment in Fyro Agri Intelligence, an innovative startup based in Alicante, Spain. This collaboration signifies a pivotal move towards advancing innovation in the agri-tech sector and another proof point of DataKinetics’ investments in promising technologies across industries.
— Allan Zander
Fyro Agri Intelligence, founded by Karel de Spiegeleer and Isabel Critikian Gil, has gained widespread recognition for its revolutionary technological solutions for the agricultural industry. It’s core platform provides risk analysis solutions that facilitates access to input financing through personalized credits for agricultural SMEs.
The partnership with DataKinetics presents Fyro Agri Intelligence with an opportunity to leverage invaluable experience and resources to enhance its impact and refine its technological solutions to meet the evolving needs of the agricultural sector.
"We are excited to join forces with DataKinetics as it marks a transformative moment in our entrepreneurial journey," remarked Karel and Isabel. "With DataKinetics' expertise, we are elevating our solutions and driving meaningful change in the agri-tech landscape."
Allan Zander, CEO of DataKinetics, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration
Together, DataKinetics and Fyro Agri Intelligence will pioneer advancements in the agri-tech sector, improve access to credit for farmers, and accelerate SME growth in agriculture through the application of artificial intelligence. Fyro Agri Intelligence has already begun commercial operations in the South African market.
For more information about DataKinetics or Fyro Agri Intelligence, please visit www.dkl.com or www.fyro.io
About DataKinetics
DataKinetics is a pioneer in mission-critical computing solutions. Headquartered in Kanata, Ontario, DataKinetics’ solutions drive more than a billion financial transactions every single day. With a focus on innovation and giving back, DataKinetics invests in people, ideas and startups – helping to shape the future technology landscape.
About Fyro Agri Intelligence
Fyro Agri Intelligence is an Alicante-based startup renowned for its advanced technological solutions tailored for the agricultural industry. Through the application of artificial intelligence, Fyro Agri Intelligence empowers agricultural SMEs with risk analysis solutions and access to input financing, driving efficiency and growth in the sector.
