Howling Good K9 Wins 2024 Best of South Carolina Award
GRAY COURT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howling Good K9, a family-owned pet care facility located off Fairview Road near Simpsonville, is proud to announce its recent accolade, the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the facility's commitment to excellence and its deep roots in the local community.
Founded in 2023 by Paul and Julianne Smith, Howling Good K9 has quickly established itself as a community favorite for its high-quality pet care services. The couple’s dedication to creating a home-like environment for pets and their owners shines through in their comprehensive offerings, which include boarding, daycare, grooming, and dog training.
This award, driven by customer votes, not only honors Howling Good K9's commitment to quality and service but also underscores the trust and affection bestowed upon them by the local community. "We are beyond thrilled," said Julianne Smith. "This award is a reflection of the love and trust we strive to build every day. It's not just ours; it belongs to every tail-wagger who has trotted through our doors and every family that believes in us."
The Best of South Carolina Awards, facilitated by guidetosouthcarolina.com, celebrate businesses that excel in their fields and contribute significantly to their communities. "This recognition is a beacon for small businesses statewide that aspire to blend passion with service," the Smiths remarked.
As they continue to serve the community, Paul and Julianne remain committed to their mission: to provide exceptional care at affordable rates and ensure that both pets and their owners experience comfort and peace of mind. "It's about knowing your dog is in good hands, which eases the mind of every owner," Paul explained.
With the community's support and this latest accolade, Howling Good K9 is more than just a business—it's a haven for pet lovers and a cornerstone of community spirit in South Carolina.
Location: 121 Wham Lawn Road
Gray Court, SC 29645
+1 864-642-7534
