Central ND Stand Down
On Thursday, August 22nd from 9am to 2pm a Stand Down for all veterans and their family members is being held at the Amvets Post 9 in Bismarck, ND.
The following services will be offered at this event:
- Wellness exam
- Education assistance
- Veterans Affairs benefits/eligibility
- Social services
- Housing/Shelter information
- Employment assistance
Items offered at this event:
- Meal
- Hygiene products
- Clothing items
If you are in Bismarck and need a ride to this event, please call:
If you are looking for more information about this event, please call:
- Nikki Frohlich 701-260-473
- Bob Olzweski 701-400-1062
Check out the flyer here.