Central ND Stand Down

On Thursday, August 22nd from 9am to 2pm a Stand Down for all veterans and their family members is being held at the Amvets Post 9 in Bismarck, ND.

The following services will be offered at this event:

Wellness exam

Education assistance

Veterans Affairs benefits/eligibility

Social services

Housing/Shelter information

Employment assistance

Items offered at this event:

Meal

Hygiene products

Clothing items

If you are in Bismarck and need a ride to this event, please call:

If you are looking for more information about this event, please call:

Nikki Frohlich 701-260-473

Bob Olzweski 701-400-1062

Check out the flyer here.