Central ND Stand Down

On Thursday, August 22nd from 9am to 2pm a Stand Down for all veterans and their family members is being held at the Amvets Post 9 in Bismarck, ND. 

The following services will be offered at this event:

  • Wellness exam
  • Education assistance
  • Veterans Affairs benefits/eligibility
  • Social services
  • Housing/Shelter information
  • Employment assistance 

Items offered at this event:

  • Meal
  • Hygiene products
  • Clothing items

If you are in Bismarck and need a ride to this event, please call:

If you are looking for more information about this event, please call:

  • Nikki Frohlich 701-260-473
  • Bob Olzweski 701-400-1062

Check out the flyer here.

