Fort Saloon Launches “Sundays for a Cause” to Support Fisher House Foundation

ABERCROMBIE, N.D. — Fort Saloon is turning its Sundays in March into a community‑driven effort to support military and veteran families. Through its new initiative, “Sundays for a Cause,” the local establishment will donate 10% of all Sunday sales throughout the month to the Fisher House Foundation.

The Fisher House Foundation is widely recognized for its mission to keep families close during medical crises. As the flyer notes, the organization “builds comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.” These homes provide a no‑cost place to stay near major military and VA medical centers, easing both financial and emotional burdens.

In addition to its network of comfort homes, Fisher House operates the Hero Miles and Hotels for Heroes programs, which use donated airline miles and hotel points to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members. The flyer highlights that these programs help ensure families can remain close “without charge.”

Fort Saloon hopes the month‑long effort will raise both funds and awareness. Community members are encouraged to stop in on Sundays to take part in the cause, especially during the venue’s popular brunch hours.

Brunch is served every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about Fisher House Foundation can be found at FisherHouse.org.

With each meal served, Fort Saloon and its patrons will help strengthen the support network for those who have served the nation.