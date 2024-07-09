New Public Shooting Range Opens in Union County

Blairsville, GA.

Get ready shooting enthusiasts! The new Union County Gun Range celebrated its grand opening and is ready for visitors.

This range is one of more than 45 public archery and shooting ranges currently available in the state, either operated or funded by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“In Georgia, target shooting activities have an annual economic impact of $954 million, and helps generate about 8,500 jobs,” said Thomas Barnard, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “And now, right here in North Georgia, you have this outstanding new shooting range that is sure to be a significant draw for recreational target shooters.”

The Union County Gun Range offers a 150-yard rifle range and a 25-yard pistol range. There are 14 rifle shooting benches and 10 pistol shooting benches. Plenty of parking and restrooms are available on site.

Planning a Visit? The Union County Gun Range is open Tuesday-Saturday (10 am-6 pm during Spring-Summer and 10 am-4 pm during Fall/Winter), Sundays (1-4 pm), and closed Mondays. Range shooting fees are $15/daily per person (or $5 for age 15 and under). You can purchase an annual pass for $200 or a Family Membership for $300. Retail offerings will include eye and ear protection, ammunition, and paper targets. Further details can be found at UnionCountyGA.gov/parks-recreation/grange.

Discussions about the development of this range began in 2014, when Union County officials began researching the process to bring to the community a place to shoot. Partnerships to complete the range included working with Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division and the U.S. Forest Service.

Thanks to sportsmen and women, approximately 90 percent of this shooting range project was funded by the federal Wildlife Restoration Program. This program consists of funds raised by the sale of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment for the purpose of conserving and managing states’ natural resources and developing and constructing shooting ranges.

For more information, visit UnionCountyGA.gov/parks-recreation/grange. For more information on additional public ranges available in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/AllRanges.