From Adversity to Advocacy: Mark Wainwright Leads ITAVTFOC in Feeding the Future

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inspiring journey of Mark Wainwright, founder and head of ITAVTFOC (It Takes A Village To Feed One Child), serves as a beacon of hope and testament to the power of perseverance. From growing up in the inner city of Philadelphia to leading a vastly growing minority firm, Mark's story is a compelling narrative of determination and community impact.

Mark Wainwright's early life was marked by challenges. Growing up in a fatherless home, he attended boarding school from first through twelfth grade and military school from ninth through twelfth grade due to his father's veteran status. Despite these hurdles, Mark's entrepreneurial spirit emerged early. After enrolling in college, he left to start a restaurant business, which he expanded to provide meals and snacks to schools. Alongside this venture, he gained valuable experience working in banking, insurance, and real estate.

Balancing family and professional commitments, Mark Wainwright returned to college at Strayer University, graduating at 39 while being a father of three and a dedicated husband. His educational journey didn't stop there; he went on to earn a master’s degree from Liberty University at 42. In 2017, Mark transformed his vision into reality by establishing ITAVTFOC as a state-sponsoring organization with the PA Department of Education under the USDA Child and Adult Care Program, starting with just one center.

Under Mark's leadership, ITAVTFOC has experienced significant growth, expanding to nearly 70 centers and providing over 125,000 healthy and nutritious meals and snacks per month. As of September 30, 2024, the organization operates with an annual budget and revenue of $4-5 million, a testament to Mark's effective management and the organization's success. A unique aspect of ITAVTFOC is its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The organization prides itself on being a minority-led firm, with the entire board and most of the staff, except for one, being minorities. Additionally, the majority of the staff and board members are women, reinforcing ITAVTFOC's dedication to empowerment and representation.

As ITAVTFOC continues to expand its reach and impact, corporate sponsors and donors are invited to support its mission. Contributions will enable ITAVTFOC to provide even more nutritious meals and valuable resources to low-income, disadvantaged communities. By partnering with ITAVTFOC, sponsors, and donors will be investing in the health and future of children and communities.

In 2017, the 501 C-3 non-profit started in a primary residence and now employs 7 staff members in a large office suite in King of Prussia, PA, with an annual multi-million dollar budget, U.S. based. Visit http://www.itavtfoc.org/ for more information.


