Coastal Living Consultants Celebrates 2024 Best of South Carolina Award
MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Living Consultants, a trusted provider of tailored insurance solutions, is honored to announce its recent distinction as a recipient of the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award. This significant accolade, awarded based on customer votes, recognizes the company’s dedication to service, community, and excellence in the insurance industry.
Founded in 2015 by BJ Guido, Coastal Living Consultants has emerged as a cornerstone in South Carolina's insurance sector, distinguished by a commitment to the principles of trust and personal service. BJ Guido, a veteran in financial planning and insurance, has led the company from its inception to become a symbol of reliability and trust in Mount Pleasant and beyond.
"At Coastal Living Consultants, we believe that trust is the foundation for finding insurance coverage that truly meets the needs and lifestyle of our clients," said BJ Guido, Managing Partner at Coastal Living Consultants. "This award is not just a recognition of our company's efforts but a celebration of the strong relationships we’ve built with our clients."
The Best of South Carolina Award reflects the community’s confidence in Coastal Living Consultants, highlighting their role not merely as an insurance provider but as a vital part of the local fabric. The company’s extensive range of services includes car, home, motorcycle, boat, RV, commercial and flood insurance. Each are designed to meet the diverse needs of South Carolinians with empathy and expertise.
This customer-driven accolade underscores the company's success in providing cost-effective and comprehensive insurance options while helping clients navigate the complexities of the insurance landscape with confidence and ease. Their dedication
to the motto, “Acquire. Protect. Live.” is evident. As Coastal Living Consultants continues to expand, they remain devoted to enhancing their clients' lives and securing their futures.
For more information about Coastal Living Consultants and their award-winning services, please visit http://guidetosouthcarolina.com or contact their office directly. Discover how Coastal Living Consultants is not just winning awards, but also winning the hearts of South Carolinians by making a genuine difference in the community.
About Coastal Living Consultants:
Founded in 2015 by BJ Guido, Coastal Living Consultants is based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The company specializes in a comprehensive array of insurance services, designed to meet the specific needs of its clients. With a focus on personal service and professional integrity, Coastal Living Consultants strives to be a partner in its clients' financial well-being, proving that in South Carolina, business is not just conducted—it's cultivated with care and respect.
Location: 100 A. Central Ave.
Ste. 101 Goose Creek, SC 29445
BJ Guido
