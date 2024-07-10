Valley Walk Animal Hospital Honored with 2024 Best of South Carolina Award
GREER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valley Walk Animal Hospital, a beacon of veterinary care and community spirit in Greer, South Carolina, is proud to announce its recent accolade as the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award winner. Under the guidance of Dr. Tony Holtzclaw, a Greer native and committed veterinarian, the hospital has been recognized for its exceptional service and community involvement, evidenced by the high volume of customer votes received.
Dr. Holtzclaw, who grew up just five miles from where Valley Walk stands today, founded the animal hospital with a vision to give back to the community that shaped him. After completing his education at Riverside High School, Clemson University, and Mississippi State University, he returned home with a mission to offer personalized care in a region dominated increasingly by corporate veterinary practices.
"Providing individualized care for each patient and family is not just our priority; it’s our passion," says Dr. Holtzclaw. Their motto? “Best pets, best people!” This patient-first approach has not only garnered the trust and support of pet owners in the area but has also distinguished Valley Walk as one of the few remaining family-owned animal hospitals in the region.
Dr. Holtzclaw takes immense pride in Valley Walk’s exceptional team, whose dedication and expertise have made a significant impact on the community. Leading the way is the incredibly talented associate veterinarian, Dr. Alle Dann, a distinguished graduate of Clemson University and the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Dann's commitment to providing the highest standard of care is matched only by the passion and skill of the entire team. Each member plays a crucial role in ensuring that the hospital remains a beacon of excellence. Everyone is truly grateful for the joy and
professionalism they bring each day!
Valley Walk Animal Hospital offers a comprehensive suite of veterinary services, from preventative care like annual wellness exams, vaccinations, and parasite prevention to specialized treatments in reproductive care. They can diagnose and treat complex illnesses and also offer chemotherapy. Notably, their advanced orthopedic surgeries, including ACL/CCL repairs and techniques like TPLO and FHO, set them apart. Additionally, their dental services cover routine cleanings, tooth extractions, and complex dental pain management.
The 2024 Best of South Carolina Award, driven by customer votes, highlights the deep connection and mutual respect between Valley Walk and the Greer community. "This award reflects the strength of the bond we share with our community and the collective effort of our dedicated team," Dr. Holtzclaw remarks.
The success of Valley Walk Animal Hospital is a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial spirit in America's small towns, where community ties and dedicated professionals can transform personal dreams into realities that benefit all.
About Valley Walk Animal Hospital:
Located in Greer, SC, Valley Walk Animal Hospital is a full-service animal hospital that prides itself on providing personalized, compassionate care to pets and their owners. Founded and operated by Dr. Tony Holtzclaw, the hospital is committed to excellence in veterinary medicine and community service.
For more information Click Here.
Location: 3075 Locust Hill Road
Taylors, South Carolina 29687
Valley Walk Animal Hospital
Dr. Holtzclaw, who grew up just five miles from where Valley Walk stands today, founded the animal hospital with a vision to give back to the community that shaped him. After completing his education at Riverside High School, Clemson University, and Mississippi State University, he returned home with a mission to offer personalized care in a region dominated increasingly by corporate veterinary practices.
"Providing individualized care for each patient and family is not just our priority; it’s our passion," says Dr. Holtzclaw. Their motto? “Best pets, best people!” This patient-first approach has not only garnered the trust and support of pet owners in the area but has also distinguished Valley Walk as one of the few remaining family-owned animal hospitals in the region.
Dr. Holtzclaw takes immense pride in Valley Walk’s exceptional team, whose dedication and expertise have made a significant impact on the community. Leading the way is the incredibly talented associate veterinarian, Dr. Alle Dann, a distinguished graduate of Clemson University and the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Dann's commitment to providing the highest standard of care is matched only by the passion and skill of the entire team. Each member plays a crucial role in ensuring that the hospital remains a beacon of excellence. Everyone is truly grateful for the joy and
professionalism they bring each day!
Valley Walk Animal Hospital offers a comprehensive suite of veterinary services, from preventative care like annual wellness exams, vaccinations, and parasite prevention to specialized treatments in reproductive care. They can diagnose and treat complex illnesses and also offer chemotherapy. Notably, their advanced orthopedic surgeries, including ACL/CCL repairs and techniques like TPLO and FHO, set them apart. Additionally, their dental services cover routine cleanings, tooth extractions, and complex dental pain management.
The 2024 Best of South Carolina Award, driven by customer votes, highlights the deep connection and mutual respect between Valley Walk and the Greer community. "This award reflects the strength of the bond we share with our community and the collective effort of our dedicated team," Dr. Holtzclaw remarks.
The success of Valley Walk Animal Hospital is a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial spirit in America's small towns, where community ties and dedicated professionals can transform personal dreams into realities that benefit all.
About Valley Walk Animal Hospital:
Located in Greer, SC, Valley Walk Animal Hospital is a full-service animal hospital that prides itself on providing personalized, compassionate care to pets and their owners. Founded and operated by Dr. Tony Holtzclaw, the hospital is committed to excellence in veterinary medicine and community service.
For more information Click Here.
Location: 3075 Locust Hill Road
Taylors, South Carolina 29687
Valley Walk Animal Hospital
Valley Walk Animal Hospital
+1 864-655-4545
email us here