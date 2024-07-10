San Diego Cosmetic Dentists Use Digital Imaging Technology to Preview New Smile
The team at Scripps Center for Dental Care uses Digital Smile Design (DSD) to show patients a virtual preview of their potential results before any treatment.LA JOLLA, CA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a variety of cosmetic dental flaws that can detract from the beauty of one’s smile, including tooth discoloration, gaps, chips in the enamel, missing teeth, and natural wear and tear, among other common issues. These concerns can typically be corrected with in-office dental treatments, but a patient’s satisfaction after their appointment often depends on whether the results achieved align with their expectations. At Scripps Center for Dental Care — a fully equipped dental practice in La Jolla — the in-house team of dental specialists use sophisticated Digital Smile Design (DSD) to minimize the guesswork in treatment planning. Digital Smile Design offers advanced dental technology that can showcase a three-dimensional “preview” of the potential results of treatment, often providing patients with a better understanding of how a given procedure will affect their teeth and smile as a whole.
Digital Smile Design software allows patients to “try on” the likely results of their new smile before committing to any treatment. While outcomes aren’t guaranteed, DSD can help with treatment planning by showing patients how a certain technique may affect their appearance. During their consultation, patients will also have the opportunity to adjust their dental plan accordingly based on the virtual “preview” rendered. Not only does this give men and women realistic expectations of their final results, but also makes the planning process more interactive and collaborative with patients.
As a longstanding provider of family dental care in San Diego, the dentists at Scripps Center for Dental Care have been helping the La Jolla community achieve their smile goals for decades. Whether your concerns would be best addressed with porcelain veneers, dental crowns, a Smile Makeover, or an all-encompassing full mouth rehabilitation, the multispecialty dental team at Scripps works together to ensure the highest quality of results.
About Scripps Center for Dental Care
Scripps Center for Dental Care is a La Jolla-based dental practice offering a variety of cosmetic, restorative, and family dental treatments for San Diego patients. The practice is one of the only offices in Southern California featuring two cosmetic dentists fully accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). Not only is Dr. Nicholas Marongiu AACD-accredited, but Dr. John Weston is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. The team of dentists at Scripps also includes orthodontists, prosthodontists, periodontists, general dentists, and oral surgeons, allowing men and women in San Diego access to specialty dental care for all of their dental needs. Dr. John Weston and Dr. Nicholas Marongiu are available for interview upon request.
