Geographic Atrophy Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Geographic Atrophy Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Geographic Atrophy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Geographic Atrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Geographic Atrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Geographic Atrophy market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Geographic Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Geographic Atrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Geographic Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Geographic Atrophy market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Geographic Atrophy Market Report:

The Geographic Atrophy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2024, Ocugen reported that the Phase I/II clinical trial for OCU410, focusing on geographic atrophy, received approval from the data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) to continue dosing with the medium dose of OCU410.

In January 2024, Apellis Pharmaceuticals announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a negative opinion regarding the Marketing Authorization Application for intravitreal pegcetacoplan intended to treat geographic atrophy secondary to AMD.

Data compiled from sources such as the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (2022), Prevent Blindness (2022), Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute (2022), and others indicate that approximately 85–90% of cases of macular degeneration belong to the "dry" (atrophic) type.

In 2023, the total number of prevalent cases of AMD in the 7MM was approximately 68 million.

According to estimates, in Japan, cases of geographic atrophy were most prevalent in the 85+ age group, comprising more than 40% of total cases in 2023.

Key Geographic Atrophy Companies: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Aviceda Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric bio., Belite Bio, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, CellCure Neurosciences, and others

Key Geographic Atrophy Therapies: Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), AVD-104, Pegcetacoplan, Zimura, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), NGM621, PPY988/GT005, OpRegen, and others

Geographic Atrophy Overview

Geographic atrophy (GA), also known as atrophic age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is an advanced form of AMD, a chronic eye disease that affects the macula — the central part of the retina responsible for sharp central vision. GA is characterized by the gradual breakdown of the light-sensitive cells in the macula, leading to vision loss in the center of the visual field.

Geographic Atrophy Market

The dynamics of the Geographic Atrophy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Geographic Atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of AMD in the 7MM

Late Stage-specific Prevalent Cases of AMD in the 7MM

Total Prevalent Cases of Geographic Atrophy in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Geographic Atrophy in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Geographic Atrophy in the 7MM

Geographic Atrophy Cases by Visual Impairment in the 7MM

Geographic Atrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Geographic Atrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Geographic Atrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Geographic Atrophy Therapies and Key Companies

Gildeuretinol (ALK-001): Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio

AVD-104: Aviceda Therapeutics

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Zimura: Iveric bio.

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

PPY988/GT005: Novartis

OpRegen: CellCure Neurosciences

Geographic Atrophy Market Strengths

ANX007 is the first therapeutic candidate for the treatment of geographic atrophy to receive PRIME designation in the EU, which provides early and proactive support to developers of promising medicines that may offer a major therapeutic advantage over existing treatments or benefit patients without treatment options.

Data from both CPCB-RPE1 and OpRegen provides a very believable likelihood that RPE cells provide an effective means for treating Geographic Atrophy with geographic atrophy

Geographic Atrophy Market Opportunities

Given the age of the patient population, demand for every-other-month dosing may be high. Hence, the therapies with once-amonth dosing or just a single-time administration could have a chance to seize the geographic atrophy market.

New diagnostic technologies such as spectral-domain OCT and fundus autofluorescence have emerged, giving ophthalmologists a better picture of the eye, which will aid in the confirmation of anatomic endpoints for geographic atrophy.

Scope of the Geographic Atrophy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Geographic Atrophy Companies: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Aviceda Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric bio., Belite Bio, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, CellCure Neurosciences, and others

Key Geographic Atrophy Therapies: Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), AVD-104, Pegcetacoplan, Zimura, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), NGM621, PPY988/GT005, OpRegen, and others

Geographic Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Geographic Atrophy current marketed and Geographic Atrophy emerging therapies

Geographic Atrophy Market Dynamics: Geographic Atrophy market drivers and Geographic Atrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Geographic Atrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Geographic Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

