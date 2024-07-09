Mitochondrial Myopathies Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Mitochondrial Myopathies Market

DelveInsight’s Mitochondrial Myopathies Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Mitochondrial Myopathies, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Mitochondrial Myopathies market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Report:

The Mitochondrial Myopathies market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2023, Reneo Pharmaceuticals, based in the US, intends to implement cost-cutting measures, including reducing its workforce by 70%, following the Phase III trial failure of its leading candidate mavodelpar. The Phase III STRIDE trial (NCT04535609) assessed mavodelpar in adult patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM). Unfortunately, the drug did not show a significant improvement in the distance walked during the 12-minute walk test (12MWT) at week 24, which was the primary endpoint of the study.

In Septemer 2023, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company advancing treatments for diseases linked to mitochondrial dysfunction, has announced the completion of target enrollment in the NuPOWER (SPIMD-301) study for patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM). The study will continue enrolling participants through the end of the month to accommodate additional interested patients.

According to Bottoni et al. (2023), the estimated prevalence of mitochondrial diseases in children ranges from 4.7 to 15 per 100,000.

According to research conducted by Ibayashi et al. (2023) in Japan, there were 3,629 patients diagnosed with mitochondrial diseases, with a prevalence of 2.9 per 100,000 in the general population. The distribution of females to males was 53 to 47, and the most common age group affected was between 40 and 49 years old.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (2023), up to 60% of cases of mitochondrial chronic progressive external ophthalmoplegia (CPEO) are attributed to deletions in mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). Other cases result from defects in nuclear DNA (nDNA) affecting mtDNA maintenance, such as mutations in genes like POLG1, ANT, C10orf2/twinkle, or POLG2. Sporadic cases of CPEO are linked to new mutations in mtDNA, while autosomal dominant or recessive inheritance patterns suggest mutations in nuclear DNA.

Key Mitochondrial Myopathies Companies: Stealth BioTherapeutics, Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Abliva AB, Omeicos Therapeutics, Khondrion BV, Tisento Therapeutics, UCB BIOSCIENCES, Inc., and others

Key Mitochondrial Myopathies Therapies: Elamipretide, REN001, KL1333, OMT-28, Sonlicromanol, zagociguat, doxecitine and doxribtimine, and others

The Mitochondrial Myopathies market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Mitochondrial Myopathies pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Mitochondrial Myopathies market dynamics.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Overview

Mitochondrial myopathies are a group of rare genetic disorders characterized by impaired function of mitochondria, the energy-producing structures within cells. These disorders primarily affect muscles, causing muscle weakness, fatigue, and exercise intolerance. Mitochondria are responsible for generating energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) through oxidative phosphorylation, and defects in this process lead to various symptoms depending on the specific mutation and its impact on mitochondrial function.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Mitochondrial Myopathies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Mitochondrial Myopathies

Prevalent Cases of Mitochondrial Myopathies by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Mitochondrial Myopathies

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Mitochondrial Myopathies

Mitochondrial Myopathies Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Mitochondrial Myopathies market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Mitochondrial Myopathies market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Mitochondrial Myopathies Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Therapies and Key Companies

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

REN001: Reneo Pharmaceuticals

KL1333: Abliva AB

OMT-28: Omeicos Therapeutics

Sonlicromanol: Khondrion BV

zagociguat: Tisento Therapeutics

doxecitine and doxribtimine: UCB BIOSCIENCES, Inc.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Strengths

Growing recognition of mitochondrial myopathies among healthcare professionals and the general public is leading to improved diagnosis rates and access to care

Ongoing research into mitochondrial function and disease mechanisms is leading to potential breakthroughs in treatment options and management strategies

Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Opportunities

Continued research into mitochondrial function and disease mechanisms may lead to the development of targeted therapies aimed at restoring mitochondrial function or mitigating disease progression

Scope of the Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Mitochondrial Myopathies Companies: Stealth BioTherapeutics, Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Abliva AB, Omeicos Therapeutics, Khondrion BV, Tisento Therapeutics, UCB BIOSCIENCES, Inc., and others

Key Mitochondrial Myopathies Therapies: Elamipretide, REN001, KL1333, OMT-28, Sonlicromanol, zagociguat, doxecitine and doxribtimine, and others

Mitochondrial Myopathies Therapeutic Assessment: Mitochondrial Myopathies current marketed and Mitochondrial Myopathies emerging therapies

Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Dynamics: Mitochondrial Myopathies market drivers and Mitochondrial Myopathies market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Mitochondrial Myopathies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Access and Reimbursement

