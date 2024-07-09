Celiac Disease Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Celiac Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Celiac Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Celiac Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Celiac Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Celiac Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Celiac Disease Market Report:

The Celiac Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2024, First Wave BioPharma completed an all-stock acquisition of ImmunogenX, forming a unified entity aimed at advancing a gastrointestinal pipeline featuring several late-stage clinical assets, including latiglutenase. Additionally, the company revealed that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week Conference (DDW 2024) in Washington.

According to the Beyond Celiac foundation (2024), approximately 1 in 133 Americans, or around 1% of the population, has celiac disease. It is also estimated that up to 83% of Americans with celiac disease remain undiagnosed or are incorrectly diagnosed with other medical conditions.

According to Stahl et al. (2023), Celiac disease is a prevalent chronic condition globally, with an aggregated prevalence of 1.4%, though it can be significantly higher in specific regions. In a prospective birth cohort study involving infants at risk for celiac disease in Europe and the United States, the incidence was estimated to be 3% in Sweden and 2.4% in Colorado.

According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, celiac disease is a significant autoimmune disorder estimated to impact 1 in 100 people globally. Additionally, 2.5 million Americans remain undiagnosed and are susceptible to potential long-term health issues.

Key Celiac Disease Companies: Sanofi (Provention Bio), Zedira, Dr. Falk Pharma, Takeda, ImmunoGenX, Provention Bio, Sanofi, Topas Therapeutics GmbH, Pfizer, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., ChemoCentryx, BioLineRx, Ltd., and others

Key Celiac Disease Therapies: PRV-015, TAK-227/ZED1227, Latiglutenase(IMGX003), Ordesekimab, TAK-101 and Zamaglutenase, TPM502, Ritlecitinib, TAK-062, larazotide acetate, CCX282-B, BL-7010, and others

The Celiac Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that, females are affected more than males

The Celiac Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Celiac Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Celiac Disease market dynamics.

Celiac Disease Overview

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disorder triggered by the ingestion of gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. When individuals with celiac disease consume gluten, their immune system responds by damaging the lining of the small intestine, leading to malabsorption of nutrients and a range of symptoms.

Celiac Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Celiac Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Celiac Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the 7MM

Type-specific Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the 7MM

Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the 7MM

Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease in the 7MM

Celiac Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Celiac Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Celiac Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Celiac Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Celiac Disease Therapies and Key Companies

PRV-015 : Sanofi (Provention Bio)

TAK-227/ZED1227: Zedira, Dr. Falk Pharma, and Takeda

Latiglutenase(IMGX003): ImmunoGenX

Ordesekimab: Provention Bio/Sanofi

TAK-101 and Zamaglutenase: Takeda

TPM502: Topas Therapeutics GmbH

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

TAK-062: Takeda

larazotide acetate: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

CCX282-B: ChemoCentryx

BL-7010: BioLineRx, Ltd.

Celiac Disease Market Strengths

The pipeline activity of Celiac Disease is quite efficient with the presence of variable key players such as First Wave BioPharma, Sanofi, Takeda, etc., which are efficiently involved in developing milestone treatment options.

Latiglutenase has the potential to be a first to-market treatment for celiac disease, a GIdisorder that impacts approximately three million people in the US and for which no approved pharmacologic treatment currently exists.

Celiac Disease Market Opportunities

Several organizations such as Celiac Disease Foundation, National Celiac Association (NCA), American Celiac Disease Alliance (Celiac Disease A), Coelic UK etc. are actively working to provide information and awareness of the disorder.

There is ongoing research into celiac disease, including potential treatments and therapies. Individuals with celiac disease can contribute to this research by participating in clinical trials or fundraising for research organizations.

Scope of the Celiac Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Celiac Disease Companies: Sanofi (Provention Bio), Zedira, Dr. Falk Pharma, Takeda, ImmunoGenX, Provention Bio, Sanofi, Topas Therapeutics GmbH, Pfizer, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., ChemoCentryx, BioLineRx, Ltd., and others

Key Celiac Disease Therapies: PRV-015, TAK-227/ZED1227, Latiglutenase(IMGX003), Ordesekimab, TAK-101 and Zamaglutenase, TPM502, Ritlecitinib, TAK-062, larazotide acetate, CCX282-B, BL-7010, and others

Celiac Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Celiac Disease current marketed and Celiac Disease emerging therapies

Celiac Disease Market Dynamics: Celiac Disease market drivers and Celiac Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Celiac Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Celiac Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

