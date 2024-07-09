Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market

The Necrotizing Enterocolitis market size is expected to reach ~USD 700 million by 2034 growing with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Necrotizing Enterocolitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Necrotizing Enterocolitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Necrotizing Enterocolitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Report:

The Necrotizing Enterocolitis market size is expected to reach ~USD 700 million by 2034 growing with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2023, Noveome Biotherapeutics received FDA approval to begin its Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating ST266 for the treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis in premature infants.

In March 2023, Infinant Health announced that its flagship product, EVIVO, has received the "Clean Label Project" and "First 1,000 Day Promise" certifications from the Clean Label Project.

In 2023, the United States had the highest number of incident cases of preterm infants with a birth weight of ≤1,500 grams in the 7MM. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, there were approximately 4,000 incident cases of necrotizing enterocolitis in the US, with a projected decline expected during the forecast period.

In 2023, within the EU4, Germany had the highest number of incident cases of preterm infants with a birth weight of ≤1,500 grams, followed by France, while Spain had the lowest number of cases.

According to Patient UK (2022), necrotizing enterocolitis is estimated to affect 5–7% of all preterm neonates and 10–12% of infants born weighing less than 1,500 grams (very low birth weight).

According to Egton Medical Information Systems Limited (2022), the incidence of NEC in infants born at a gestational age of less than 28 weeks is lowest in Japan, at approximately 2%.

Key Necrotizing Enterocolitis Companies: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, and others

Key Necrotizing Enterocolitis Therapies: IBP-9414, ST266, STMC-106, meropenem, and others

The Necrotizing Enterocolitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Necrotizing Enterocolitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Necrotizing Enterocolitis market dynamics.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Overview

Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) is a serious gastrointestinal disease primarily affecting premature infants. It involves inflammation and bacterial invasion of the intestinal wall, which can lead to tissue death (necrosis) and perforation of the intestine.

Get a Free sample for the Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/necrotizing-enterocolitis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Necrotizing Enterocolitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Prevalent Cases of Necrotizing Enterocolitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Necrotizing Enterocolitis epidemiology trends @ Necrotizing Enterocolitis Epidemiology Forecast

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Necrotizing Enterocolitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Necrotizing Enterocolitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Necrotizing Enterocolitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Therapies and Key Companies

IBP-9414: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics

STMC-106: Siolta Therapeutics

meropenem: The Emmes Company

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Strengths

IBP-9414 represents a pharmaceutical-grade probiotic, distinguishing it from existing standard probiotics.

The market also benefits from research initiatives to uncover new treatment modalities and preventive measures.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Opportunities

Probiotic intervention is becoming more popular due to mounting evidence of its efficiency in reducing severe NEC, late onset sepsis, and overall infant mortality in VLBW newborns.

More strict regulations addressing medically beneficial probiotics that are not classifiable as drugs would be welcome.

Scope of the Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Necrotizing Enterocolitis Companies: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, and others

Key Necrotizing Enterocolitis Therapies: IBP-9414, ST266, STMC-106, meropenem, and others

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Therapeutic Assessment: Necrotizing Enterocolitis current marketed and Necrotizing Enterocolitis emerging therapies

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Dynamics: Necrotizing Enterocolitis market drivers and Necrotizing Enterocolitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Necrotizing Enterocolitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Necrotizing Enterocolitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Necrotizing Enterocolitis

3. SWOT analysis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis

4. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Necrotizing Enterocolitis

9. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Unmet Needs

11. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Emerging Therapies

12. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Drivers

16. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Barriers

17. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Appendix

18. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.