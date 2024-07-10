Curity Named a Leading Customer Authentication Vendor by Liminal
Curity, an innovator in CIAM and API access security, announces that it is a leading vendor in the Liminal Link Index™ for Customer Authentication.
Curity, an innovator in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and API access security, announces that it is a leading vendor in the Liminal Link Index™ for Customer Authentication. Liminal, a global marketing and competitive intelligence firm, ranks Curity among top authentication providers based on its strong product execution and its readiness to meet emerging market demands.
The Link Index™ benchmarks 50 customer authentication vendors’ ability to navigate the complexities of security, user experience and scalability in industries such as financial services, healthcare, e-commerce and travel. Among the vendors included in the research, only 15 qualify as leaders in the market.
Curity scores high on the Link Index™ in key areas that organizations consider when making customer authentication solution purchasing decisions. The company receives the highest possible rating for its developer-centric deployment and AI and machine learning capabilities. Plus, the Curity Identity Server CIAM platform product is noted for usability, providing developers with comprehensive APIs, SDKs, and tools that streamline the integration and management of authentication and authorization processes. Scalability, which surveyed businesses select as their top purchasing criteria, is another area in which Curity demonstrates excellence through its extensibility, stability in handling high traffic surges and its flat, license-based pricing model.
“Being listed as a leading vendor in the Link Index™ is an outstanding achievement,” Curity CEO Gustaf Sahlman says. “It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts in building exceptional customer access security solutions.”
In addition to assessing vendors, the Link Index™ explores the state of the customer authentication market and the needs that are driving demand and shaping solution development. According to the research, adopting leading customer authentication solutions results in significant benefits for organizations, including reductions in call center account resets, lower labor expenses, less customer churn and fewer successful phishing attacks and telephone fraud cases. These improvements lead to increased operational efficiency, enhanced customer satisfaction and improved security.
ABOUT LIMINAL
Liminal is a global market and competitive intelligence firm specializing in fraud and identity, financial crimes compliance, and cybersecurity technology solutions across industries. Liminal offers a technology platform that supports strategic and analytical needs for executive decision-making at all product and business lifecycle stages. The company provides access to proprietary data and analysis, strategic frameworks, and integrated insights on the industry’s only actionable market intelligence platform. www.liminal.co/linkplatform
ABOUT CURITY
Curity is a leading provider of API-driven identity management that simplifies complexity and secures digital services for large global enterprises. Through proven experience, IAM and API expertise, Curity builds innovative solutions that provide secure authentication across multiple digital services. Curity is trusted by large organizations in many highly regulated industries and partners with leading technology and consulting companies. To learn more visit https://curity.io/.
