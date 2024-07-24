Safety Vs Screening Cost: The American Background Checks Dilemma

Is background screening just a wall street gimmick?

Moral obligation of local business should not cost an arm and a leg.” — Kristina Zakharchenko

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World is going through a silent pandemic of non-compliance, which results in unsafe neighborhoods. Businesses of every scale take on the responsibility to screen their employees against all the watchlists, to ensure safety of locals as (⅓) Americans have some criminal records.

Keeping rising non-compliance costs in the hindsight, Open Search by AML Watcher helps businesses conduct criminal background checks through global sanctions and 60,000+ national and international watchlists.

The next hire at a local coffee shop could be a fraudster as 61% of discrepancies in CV’s are detected via background checks. Considering the severity of the situation, it is evident that every business, regardless of its scale, must adapt screening tools in its daily operations.

AML Watcher’s Open Search supports organizations to mitigate fraud without the burden of hefty subscriptions and training costs.

It is no surprise that regulatory bodies do not spare any business that becomes an accomplice in crimes, be it intentional or negligence. The rising cost of screening in the country is changing the compliance landscape and pushing businesses to take unwanted risks.

Henceforth, they not only require a simple or affordable solution but the solution has to be concise to mitigate the unnecessary risk.

AML Watcher’s Open Search serves as a first step toward an open compliance world where businesses can maintain the right balance between privacy and transparency.

Any business planning on conducting screenings of its partners can reach out to AML Watcher.

About AML Watcher

AML Watcher is businesses’ screening partner who understands the depth of background checks challenges companies face - buried under the regulatory demands. The company aims to empower organizations with its simple, accurate, and hand-picked data-driven screening solution. Open Search by AML Watcher serves as a gateway to extensive AML compliance coverage for more than 235 countries while screening against Politically Exposed Persons, Sanctioned Entities, and Barred individuals leveraged by 60,000+ enriched data sources.