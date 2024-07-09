UPS Executive, Jim Lambis to join Spectaire Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEC) (“Spectaire” or the “Company”), a pioneer in environmental measurement technology, today announced the appointment of Jim Lambis to the Company’s board of directors.



Lambis currently serves as VP Buildings and Systems Engineering at UPS International. Lambis brings a wealth of experience in emissions management, logistics, strategic planning, and systems engineering, making him a valuable addition to the Spectaire board.

“Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record,” stated Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectaire. “His strategic expertise and extensive experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our commercialization efforts, and his ability to optimize systems and drive operational efficiencies should provide significant value as we scale our business and expand our market reach.”

The global market for air quality monitoring systems is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing regulatory pressures and a growing awareness of environmental sustainability. According to Grandview Research, the air quality monitoring system market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass $8.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%.

About Spectaire Holdings Inc.

Spectaire is at the forefront of air quality and emissions reduction technology. With a relentless focus on innovation and environmental sustainability, Spectaire is committed to helping industries monetize their investments in emissions mitigation to the benefit of their businesses, the economy, and the environment.

