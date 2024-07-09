A food scientist’s fight for food security

Salma Khalifa, Regional Food Technologies at World Food Programme

Cairo, Egypt

Salma, a food scientist, had dedicated over eight years to the role of Product Development Manager in the private sector until she embarked on a transformative journey with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Office for the Near East and North Africa (NENA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Bureau in Cairo. Salma holds a Master’s degree in food chemistry and is currently pursuing a PhD. Salma continues to apply the invaluable knowledge gained from the programme to her work, seamlessly weaving together her expertise and the programme's teachings to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

Motivated by her aspiration to contribute to international organizations addressing food security, Salma saw the programme as a stepping stone towards her dream job. It offered an opportunity to enhance her knowledge for her ongoing PhD. and a chance to network with professionals in the field. Post-programme, she was able to join the nine-month FAO’s Agri-Food Fellowship Programme at the FAO Regional Office for NENA, a pivotal move that marked the initiation of her professional journey within the UN system.

This shift brought a sense of fulfilment, as Salma now applied her skills to ensure safe, nutritious and high-quality food reached the final beneficiaries, aligning with her goal of developing impactful solutions. While her current role mirrored her past responsibilities, the context differed significantly. In the private sector, the focus was profit-oriented, whereas at WFP, the emphasis lay on humanitarian assistance. For Salma, the technical skills remained constant, but the shift in focus was pivotal. "For me, working for the UN is more important because the final outputs benefit people in vulnerable positions, in crises, in war, in conflict. The impact of the final outputs is more profound," she explained.

Her work at WFP involves a diverse set of responsibilities, such as crafting food regulations and overseeing the entire food supply chain for safety and quality. She emphasizes the crucial liaison with food regulators from various countries, recognizing the impact of economic and political agendas on food regulations. The learning programme underscores, however, the need to adapt solutions to each country's unique context, acknowledging the limitations of applying successful strategies universally across nations.

The programme's focus on intertwining economic aspects, such as trade, with scientific elements, such as food security and malnutrition, resonated deeply with Salma. “Learning how trading, profits and economic processes can affect the food supply chain, which is the core of my job, is quite interesting.” The diverse cohort enriched her learning experience and she considers that "It was enlightening to gain diverse perspectives on how trade impacts food security”. She commented, however, that the programme could have involved synchronous sessions with peers, group assignments or activities, and more personalized feedback on learning assessments.

After finishing her PhD, Salma wishes to continue working with international organizations and NGOs on matters related to hunger and food security issues globally. We are excited to see her contributions to helping countries achieve zero hunger.