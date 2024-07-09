Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market to Surpass $36.02 Billion by 2034 with 3.6% Annual Growth | Fact.MR

Expansion of Automotive Sector and Rising Environmental Concerns Spurring Demand for Effective Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems.

Rockville, MD, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, in its recently updated industry report, states that the global Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 24.1 billion in 2024 and thereafter advance at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034. Tightening emissions standards, particularly for nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM), are driving automakers to incorporate sophisticated after-treatment technologies into their vehicles.

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR), diesel particulate filters (DPFs), and gasoline particulate filters (GPFs) are among the most widely adopted solutions. Developing countries, such as China and India, with rapidly growing automotive sectors and increasing environmental concerns, are witnessing a rise in demand for these systems. In addition, the transition towards cleaner transportation, including the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, is further fueling the need for efficient after treatment solutions.

As public awareness of air quality issues heightens and governments prioritize sustainable mobility, demand for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems is projected to continue its upward trajectory during the forecast period, driving innovation and investments in this critical technology sector.

Key Takeaways from the automotive exhaust aftertreatment system Market Study:

The global automotive exhaust aftertreatment system market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 36.02 billion by the end of 2034.

The South Korea market is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems in Mexico are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States is calculated to hold a share of 77.2% in North America by 2034.

The East Asia market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2034.

Based on product type, sales of gasoline particulate filters are estimated to reach US$ 3.28 billion in 2024.

Demand for automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems in North America is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 13.47 billion by the end of 2034.

“Integration of aftertreatment devices such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel particulate filters is allowing automotive OEMs and exhaust system manufacturers to keep vehicle emissions within regulatory limits, driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment System Industry News:

Manufacturers have been compelled to increase their R&D costs and adjust to the changing market trends, such as exhaust systems and exhaust mufflers, in order to provide improved exhaust after-treatment technologies.

In order to create an integrated thermal management system that would aid commercial vehicles in meeting stringent emission regulations, Eaton and Tenneco teamed up in March 2021. This technique heats the aftertreatment systems directly to reduce harmful exhaust emissions.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market:

Key industry participants like Continental; Delphi Automotive; Donaldson Company; Dinex; ESW Group; John Matthey; Cummins; Tenneco; DCL International, etc. are driving the automotive exhaust aftertreatment system industry.

Increasing Utilization of Machine Learning Algorithms to Optimize Particulate Filter Performance and Regeneration Cycles

Machine learning algorithms are being employed to optimize the performance and regeneration cycles of particulate filters, leading to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Additionally, researchers are exploring the use of novel catalytic materials and coatings that offer enhanced durability and improved conversion efficiencies.

Advancements in additive manufacturing techniques, such as 3D printing, are enabling the production of lightweight and complex aftertreatment components, resulting in space and weight savings for vehicles. Furthermore, the development of compact and modular after-treatment systems is facilitating easier integration into increasingly space-constrained vehicle designs.

Innovative thermal management strategies, including the use of advanced insulation materials and exhaust heat recovery systems, are being investigated to improve efficiency and reduce the energy consumption of aftertreatment processes. These cutting-edge innovations are not only driving compliance with stringent emissions regulations but also paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable automotive sector.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive exhaust aftertreatment system market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (three-way catalytic converters, diesel particulate filters, diesel oxidation catalysts, selective catalytic reduction, gasoline particulate filters, lean NOx traps), vehicle (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

