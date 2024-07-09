Environmental and social impact of Invesmar: an example of corporate sustainability

Invesmar: an example of corporate sustainability

Invesmar sets an example in sustainability with initiatives that drive economic development, transform communities, and preserve the environment.

Sustainability is the heart of our corporate strategy.” — Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar

Invesmar is a business group committed to promoting well-being and development through sustainability, generating a positive impact on its people and communities while contributing to environmental preservation.

With a clear focus on implementing business practices that ensure the viability and longevity of the company, Invesmar operates under principles of transparency, close relationships, and a passion for doing things right.

Invesmar: A Purpose-Driven Company

Today, it is increasingly necessary for companies to generate value and be recognized by all their stakeholders, especially in terms of sustainability, a pillar that is becoming more relevant to society each day.

Invesmar, convinced that generating economic, social, and environmental value creates a positive impact that fosters well-being, has embraced sustainability as a fundamental management axis.

This commitment is evident in each of its businesses and the positive footprint it leaves on all its stakeholders.

The year 2023 represented a challenge for Invesmar, but also an invitation to continue strengthening its innovation and optimization processes in response to an increasingly changing environment.

Aware of the need for clear goals to grow, the company charted the course for its 2030 Plan, leveraging the knowledge, experience, and commitment of its human team, as well as close relationships with its stakeholders.

This approach ensured the generation of value and the materialization of its business strategy, based on:

- Governance and ethical best practices.

- Strengthening its sustainable strategy in economic, social, and environmental areas.

- Continuous improvement of operational excellence, aiming to be more competitive.

These actions enabled Invesmar to strengthen value relationships with its clients, who trust in its commitment and significant growth capabilities, and to reaffirm its social and environmental purpose.

Regarding this, Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar, comments:

"Our commitment to sustainability is not only reflected in our financial results but also in our comprehensive approach to generating well-being in our communities, our employees, contributing to the growth of our suppliers and clients, and being a partner in social development in the regions where we are present. Sustainability is the heart of our corporate strategy."

4 Pillars Guiding Invesmar's Management

Invesmar has integrated sustainability into its strategy through the implementation of five pillars that distinguish it in the market. These pillars are:

1. Closeness: Invesmar maintains a close relationship with its employees, clients, and communities, allowing it to understand and meet their needs effectively.

2. Transparency: The company is governed by principles of transparency, resilience, and proximity, ensuring accountability and ethical management of its operations.

3. Passion for Doing Things Right: Invesmar is characterized by its dedication and passion in every action, always focused on continuous improvement in all its endeavors.

4. Fulfillment of Agreements: The business group works diligently to fulfill all agreements and commitments, ensuring the trust and loyalty of its partners and communities.

These pillars not only guide Invesmar's management but are also fundamental in achieving its sustainability objectives in the short, medium, and long term.

Invesmar has demonstrated its ability to adapt and overcome challenges, always focusing on creating value and well-being.

Meeting these objectives has shown a positive impact on both the planet and the communities, allowing them to maintain a stable and lasting business.

Sustainability at Invesmar is not just a business practice but a genuine commitment to people, guiding every action to build a better future for all.