How do we ensure faster and better clinical trials in the EU? – Peter Arlett and Marianne Lunzer respond to questions about ACT-EU on LinkedIn live, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 16 July 2024, 12:00…

EMA is organising a LinkedIn live discussion about ACT-EU, the Accelerating Clinical Trials in the EU initiative, with Peter Arlett, Head of Data Analytics and Methods Task Force, and Marianne Lunzer, chair of the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) Clinical Trials Coordination Group (CTCG) and member of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety. The interview will be conducted by Alessandro Faia from EMA’s Communication Department.

ACT EU is a collaboration between EMA, the HMA and the European Commission, which seeks to transform how clinical trials are initiated, designed, and run. The initiative was launched in January 2022 and aims to further develop the EU as a focal point for clinical research, to promote the development of high-quality, safe and effective medicines, and to better integrate clinical research in the European health system. ACT EU features priority action areas that are the basis for the ACT EU multi-annual workplan 2023-2026.

We invite you to post your questions for our two speakers via the comment section, either in advance or during the LinkedIn event.