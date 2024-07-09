Travel Media company Ink acquires The Business Traveller Brand Worldwide
Travel media content company Ink, announces the acquisition of all of the Business Traveller brands – media that serves the business travel community worldwide.
We are hugely excited to be bringing all of the Business Traveller brands to Ink following the success of the title in North America since we took over in 2022. We have big plans to expand & reimagine”LONDON, ENGLAND, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel media content company Ink, is delighted to announce the acquisition of all of the Business Traveller brands – media that serves the business travel community worldwide. This strategic acquisition includes its acclaimed digital footprint, seven editions of the magazine, the events Cellars in the Sky and the Business Traveller Awards, and comes 2 years after Ink successfully purchased and relaunched the brands in North American from its offices in Miami.
— Michael Keating
Under the leadership of Ink, all areas of the Business Traveller will undergo a strategic transformation, including: enhanced digital presence - with a new global website, podcast, and a daily Business Traveller Television show - unique exclusive content and a wider reach thanks to its established international network of advertisers and consumers.
This acquisition comes at a pivotal time, as spending on business travel rose 47% last year - to more than $1 trillion worldwide, and the market is projected to be worth close to $2 trillion by the end of this decade. Ink’s mission is to expand its digital and publishing portfolios, provide excellent and unparalleled content and connect advertisers and travelers at every stage of the modern journey.
Business Traveller has been a trusted source of information and inspiration to its loyal readership since its inception in 1976. With Ink taking over the Business Traveller brand in the U.S. two years ago, it has since been reimagined, refreshed and new digital channels added to reflect and lead travelers’ habits and lifestyles today.
The Business Traveller’s team, including CEO, Julian Gregory, will be joining Ink.
Michael Keating CEO of Ink said:
“We are hugely excited to be bringing all of the Business Traveller brands to Ink following the success of the title in North America since we took over in 2022. We have big plans to expand, reimagine and create new editorial, digital TV and Podcast content globally. Travel media is undoubtedly the last cohesive and growing audience for advertisers and brands today, and we cannot wait to unlock Ink’s huge international travel media network and audience to the Business Traveller brands.”
Julian Gregory - Managing Director of Business Traveller Magazine said:
“As advertisers search for compelling ways to get in front of high value travellers today, we
are finding that the demand for positive owned content, delivered on multiple channels, is greater than ever before. We relish this new adventure for the Business Traveller brands and we are already witnessing significant successes with the North American content reaching new audiences and levels of digital engagement.”
Distributed in top tier hotels, members clubs, airport lounges, and onboard leading global airlines, Business Traveller has long been a go-to for the savvy executive. Targeting affluent global decision makers, it has established itself as the go-to channel for brands and businesses looking to connect with this high-spending, fast-growing audience.
ends.
About Ink:
Established in 1994, Ink is the global leader in travel media providing content and media sales services to more than 20 of the world’s leading airlines, airports and travel brands. Its portfolio of products and technology offer a powerful multi-media network that enables brands to engage affluent consumers worldwide, with its partners carrying a global audience of more than one billion travellers per year. Ink has offices in Miami, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and São Paulo and is Headquartered in London
For more information, visit ink-global.com
About Business Traveller:
Business Traveller has been the leading magazine around the world for the frequent corporate traveller for almost 50 years. A consumer publication, it is aimed at entertaining business travellers, saving them money and making their travelling life easier. Each edition is packed with editorial on the latest news about airlines, airports, hotels and car rental. Travel products, including the latest gadgets, technology and accessories are reviewed and we look at destinations — where to stay, what to eat, what to see, and how to behave, all delivered by our own writers and journalists around the world.
In addition, the many loyalty programmes are examined and feature stories cover a wide range of issues such as health, security, technology, golf, automotive, financial and buying property. Lastly, we don’t forget that frequent corporate travellers are often the most frequent leisure travellers, so we examine where to escape on your next break and what to do if you are lucky enough to get time off when travelling on business .
Having started in print, Business Traveller is now in digital, online, social, events and TV.
Daniel Bee
Ink
+44 7973 238444
daniel.bee@ink-global.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook