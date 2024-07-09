Spiritual Bay by Kris Lin Receives Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards
Kris Lin's Spiritual Bay Villa Recognized for Exceptional Design in Prestigious A' Interior Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Kris Lin as a Bronze winner for the exceptional work "Spiritual Bay" in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the significance of Kris Lin's innovative design within the interior design industry, positioning Spiritual Bay as a noteworthy achievement in the field.
Spiritual Bay's recognition in the A' Interior Design Awards holds relevance for both the industry and potential customers. The design's seamless integration of natural seascapes with interior spaces aligns with the growing trend of biophilic design, which emphasizes the connection between humans and nature. Moreover, the villa's energy-efficient features, such as maximizing natural light, resonate with the increasing demand for sustainable living solutions in the interior design market.
What sets Spiritual Bay apart is its unique "framed view" concept, which transforms the surrounding ocean vistas into living works of art through strategically placed floor-to-ceiling windows. The open layout and minimalist design approach further enhance the natural light and visual experience, creating a serene and immersive living space. The villa's flexible layout, featuring a study, home theater, tea room, and other amenities, caters to diverse entertainment and relaxation needs, showcasing the design's versatility and functionality.
The Bronze A' Interior Design Award for Spiritual Bay serves as a testament to Kris Lin's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of designs that harmoniously blend natural elements with modern living. The award also motivates the Kris Lin team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design while maintaining a focus on creating spaces that enhance the well-being of occupants.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=160920
About Kris Lin
Kris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With a strong portfolio and a dedication to innovative design solutions, Kris Lin has become a prominent figure in the Chinese interior design industry.
About Kris Lin International Design
Kris Lin International Design is a rare firm in China that offers comprehensive services encompassing architecture, interior design, soft decoration design and implementation, and landscape planning. The company adheres to the design philosophy of "innovation through mastery, with a methodical approach to observation" and is committed to the exceptional presentation of its design works.
About Kris Lin International Design
Kris Lin International Design was initially established in Taipei and later expanded to Shanghai. The company specializes in architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design, catering to a wide range of clients. With over a decade of experience in Shanghai, Kris Lin International Design has collaborated with numerous international enterprises and developers, constantly seeking to strengthen its team with talented professionals. The company's primary focus lies in creating architectural and interior designs for villas, model house sales centers, business spaces, and office spaces.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are celebrated for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation criteria assessed by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 16th year. The competition is open to entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignaward.net
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here