Special Issue Launch: “Linking Farmers to Markets: Barriers, Solutions, and Policy Options”

Time of Event

16:00–17:45 Japan Standard Time

Summary

This webinar will highlight key takeaways from the Special Issue on “Linking Farmers to Markets: Barriers, Solutions, and Policy Options”, edited by Wanglin Ma, Dil B. Rahut, Tetsushi Sonobe, and Binlei Gong, and published in the journal, Economic Analysis and Policy. The Special Issue includes 1 editorial and 15 papers. These papers examine how farmers’ market participation impacts their subjective well-being outcomes (e.g., happiness and life satisfaction), objective well-being outcomes (e.g., income, poverty, and dietary diversity), and rural economic growth. They also delve into the importance of marketing channel choices in determining rural income growth, farm economic performance, and crop prices, as well as the role of e-commerce adoption in enhancing farmers’ linkages and gains in farm revenues. Additionally, they addressed farmers’ preferences for market access interventions using randomized conjoint experiments and choice experiments and the examination of market power within the agricultural industry, especially in low-income countries. The findings of this Special Issue provide policy makers with solid evidence and new insights on enhancing farmers’ market access and helping them benefit from domestic and international markets.

Objectives

Highlight the barriers and drivers of farmers’ market access.

Discuss the key findings of the Special Issue papers and summarize the key takeway messages.

Spotlight policy solutions and practices that improve smallholder farmers’ market access and promote sustainable agricultural, rural, and social development.

Output

Improved understanding of the linkages between smallholder farmers’ access to national and international markets and sustainable agricultural, rural, and social development.

Improved understanding of the impacts of farmers’ market access on their subjective well-being and household welfare.

Promotion of the Special Issue papers.

Sharing of the key findings and implications of the Special Issue papers with a wide range of groups.

Target Participants

Researchers, academics, students, policy makers, and practitioners in Asia.

