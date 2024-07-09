Special Issue Launch: “Climate-Smart Agriculture: Adoption, Impacts, and Implications for Sustainable Development”

Registration Form Click to register

13:45–15:30 Japan Standard Time

This webinar will highlight key takeaways from the Special Issue on “Climate-smart Agriculture: Adoption, Impacts, and Implications for Sustainable Development”, edited by Wanglin Ma and Dil B. Rahut and published in the journal, Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change. The Special Issue includes 19 papers. Among them, 10 papers investigate the determinants of climate-smart agriculture (CSA) adoption among smallholders by reviewing and summarizing the findings in the literature and conducting a meta-analysis, exploring the role of socialeconomic factors (i.e., capital, social responsibility awareness, and digital advisory services) on CSA adoption, as well as examining the associations between external development interventions (i.e., climate-smart villages and civil-society initiatives) and CSA adoption. Eight papers in this Special Issue explore the impacts of CSA adoption. Specifically, they conduct a comprehensive literature review to summarize the impacts of CSA adoption on crop yields, farm income, and environmental sustainability; estimate the impacts of CSA adoption on crop yields and farm income; and investigate the impacts of CSA adoption on factor demand and input substitution. The last paper included in this special issue delves into the advancements in technological innovation for agricultural adaptation within the context of CSA. The findings of this Special Issue provided significant insights for policy makers to design appropriate policy instruments to develop agricultural practices and technologies and promote them to sustainably enhance the farming sector’s resilience to climate change and increase productivity.

Highlight the factors influencing farmers’ decisions to adopt climate-smart agriculture.

Discuss the key findings of the Special Issue papers and summarize the takeway messages.

Improved understanding of the factors influencing farmers’ decisions to adopt climate-smart agriculture.

Improved understanding of the impacts of CSA adoption on sustainable rural and agricultural development in Asia.

Promotion of the Special Issue papers.

Sharing of the key findings and implications of the Special Issue papers with a wide range of groups.

Researchers, academics, postgraduate students, policy makers, and practitioners in Asia.