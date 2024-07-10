Digital Asset Firm Nonco secures first OTC trade via Finery Markets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Finery Markets, the leading non-custodial crypto ECN and the provider of SaaS trading platform for institutional clients, is pleased to announce its partnership with Nonco, a leading digital assets firm and one of the largest over-the-counter (OTC) providers.
Nonco operates as a market maker for top crypto and stable coins, catering to Finery Markets' growing list of institutional clients. It has successfully executed its first transaction through FM Liquidity Match, the platform which combines cutting-edge matching engine with instant access to deep liquidity across 150+ coins.
Established in 2019, Finery Markets enables over 100 global businesses dealing in digital assets to tap into OTC liquidity. This is made possible through our partnerships with leading liquidity providers, prime-brokers, and custodians in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.
The pre-, intra- and post-trade functionality of our non-custodial trading infrastructure offers clients a comprehensive suite of features, including pricing intelligence, built-in Best Ex, complete trade transparency, flexible settlement options, robust position and counterparty risk management, and comprehensive reporting tools.
Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO, commented: ‘Nonco joins Finery Markets at the particularly exciting moment as we have witnessed a double-digit growth in demand from institutional players for quality crypto liquidity. Our partnership will undoubtedly contribute to crypto institutions seeking to enhance their trading setup and receive better asset prices, while minimizing counterparty risks.”
Fernando Martinez, Nonco CEO: “The fusion of technologies from both companies is anticipated to catalyze further innovation and enable us to offer the most competitive prices to Finery Markets customers. At Nonco, our enduring mission is to deliver trading services that generate value for our global customer base. This partnership presents an excellent opportunity for business expansion, opening up new avenues for growth and broadening our market reach.”
Nonco secured $10 million seed funding led by Valor Capital and Hack VC in 2023. Other participants include Morgan Creek Digital, CMCC, Lvna Capital, Theta Capital, Bullish, Bastion Trading and Libra Capital Ventures.
About Finery Markets
Finery Markets, the premier non-custodial crypto ECN, provides cutting-edge trading infrastructure for institutional players in over 30 countries. We seamlessly connect clients across North America, Europe, Asia, LatAm, and Africa. Finery Markets is supported by investments from Shima Capital, GravityX Capital, and G1 Ventures.
Since our launch in 2019, we have been growing our ecosystem, serving 100+ digital asset clients, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. We connect digital asset players by offering them effortless connectivity to an extensive network of partners. Our services enhance capital efficiency, ensure optimal execution, assist in risk management, and simplify settlement processes.
Finery Markets is the first crypto ECN to receive the SOC 2 Type 1 certification. In 2024, Finery Markets was selected as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition.
About Nonco
Nonco is an institutional crypto trading firm with a unique approach. With ten years of experience in trading digital assets, our team employs a risk-mitigating, noncustodial approach that leverages clearing, bilateral, and smart contract settlement capabilities. Our expertise spans across stablecoins, legacy and altcoin execution. Discover more at nonco.com.
For more information, please email info@finerymarkets.com.
Alex Vlasov
Nonco operates as a market maker for top crypto and stable coins, catering to Finery Markets' growing list of institutional clients. It has successfully executed its first transaction through FM Liquidity Match, the platform which combines cutting-edge matching engine with instant access to deep liquidity across 150+ coins.
Established in 2019, Finery Markets enables over 100 global businesses dealing in digital assets to tap into OTC liquidity. This is made possible through our partnerships with leading liquidity providers, prime-brokers, and custodians in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.
The pre-, intra- and post-trade functionality of our non-custodial trading infrastructure offers clients a comprehensive suite of features, including pricing intelligence, built-in Best Ex, complete trade transparency, flexible settlement options, robust position and counterparty risk management, and comprehensive reporting tools.
Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO, commented: ‘Nonco joins Finery Markets at the particularly exciting moment as we have witnessed a double-digit growth in demand from institutional players for quality crypto liquidity. Our partnership will undoubtedly contribute to crypto institutions seeking to enhance their trading setup and receive better asset prices, while minimizing counterparty risks.”
Fernando Martinez, Nonco CEO: “The fusion of technologies from both companies is anticipated to catalyze further innovation and enable us to offer the most competitive prices to Finery Markets customers. At Nonco, our enduring mission is to deliver trading services that generate value for our global customer base. This partnership presents an excellent opportunity for business expansion, opening up new avenues for growth and broadening our market reach.”
Nonco secured $10 million seed funding led by Valor Capital and Hack VC in 2023. Other participants include Morgan Creek Digital, CMCC, Lvna Capital, Theta Capital, Bullish, Bastion Trading and Libra Capital Ventures.
About Finery Markets
Finery Markets, the premier non-custodial crypto ECN, provides cutting-edge trading infrastructure for institutional players in over 30 countries. We seamlessly connect clients across North America, Europe, Asia, LatAm, and Africa. Finery Markets is supported by investments from Shima Capital, GravityX Capital, and G1 Ventures.
Since our launch in 2019, we have been growing our ecosystem, serving 100+ digital asset clients, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. We connect digital asset players by offering them effortless connectivity to an extensive network of partners. Our services enhance capital efficiency, ensure optimal execution, assist in risk management, and simplify settlement processes.
Finery Markets is the first crypto ECN to receive the SOC 2 Type 1 certification. In 2024, Finery Markets was selected as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition.
About Nonco
Nonco is an institutional crypto trading firm with a unique approach. With ten years of experience in trading digital assets, our team employs a risk-mitigating, noncustodial approach that leverages clearing, bilateral, and smart contract settlement capabilities. Our expertise spans across stablecoins, legacy and altcoin execution. Discover more at nonco.com.
For more information, please email info@finerymarkets.com.
Alex Vlasov
Finery Markets
email us here