New Hemingway Book Earns Gold Award
Nonfiction Book Authors Association Bestows Highest Honor
I didn't want [the book] to end. And it was hard to put down!”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly-released biography/memoir, Wrestling With Demons: In Search of the Real Ernest Hemingway, by Curtis L. DeBerg, has earned a prestigious Gold Award from the Nonfiction Book Authors Association. Since its release in mid-June, both the hardcover and paperback versions have made the top ten Amazon bestseller list for new releases.
— Book Award Reviewer
According to the Nonfiction Book Authors website, “Books are not judged against competing titles, but are reviewed by our judges based on a scoring system that evaluates the quality of the writing and production of the book (editing, design, and other details). A book may receive a bronze, silver or gold award based on the final evaluation score.”
Part biography, part memoir, and part historical fiction, the 450-page book is an illuminating mosaic that examines Hemingway’s life based on revealing new information about his WWI experience. This book counters the conventional theory that attributes much of Hemingway’s behaviors and drive to succeed to the trauma he experienced as an eighteen-year-old volunteer for the American Red Cross. DeBerg argues that his life was influenced more by other factors, such as jealousy, pride, guilt, and especially fear.
Wrestling With Demons chronicles Hemingway’s experiences growing up in Oak Park, Illinois, and follows him around the world: from Michigan to Paris, Switzerland to Spain, Key West to Montana, and, finally, from Havana to Ketchum, Idaho, where the author ended his tumultuous and tortured life at the end of a double-barreled shotgun. Through vivid storytelling and candid reflections on Hemingway, DeBerg invites readers to accompany him on a transformative odyssey marked by heartbreak and adversity.
DeBerg was pleased with the award. “Winning a Gold Award was a surprise for me," he said. " And based on the reviewer comments, I am hopeful that the book will remain on Amazon’s bestseller list for a while."
One of the reviewers noted, “This book was such a wonderfully informative and enjoyable read I didn't want it to end. And it was hard to put down! I feel like DeBerg is very knowledgeable regarding all things Hemingway and as an author that does have so much knowledge about the subject, the book was absolutely amazing.”
DeBerg, a retired university professor, is an independent author, and shares time between his homes in Hendaye, France and Miami, Florida. He holds a doctoral degree from Oklahoma State University. Wrestling With Demons is his third book about Hemingway and showcases his talent for crafting engaging narratives and touching the hearts of readers worldwide.
Wrestling With Gods: In Search of the Real Ernest Hemingway can now be purchased online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble (ISBN Hardcover: 979-8-8229-3552-5; ISBN Paperback: 979-8-8229-3553-2; ISBN eBook: 979-8-8229-5176-1; Library of Congress Control Number: 2024909754).
Curtis DeBerg
Author/Writer
+1 530-815-8840
email us here
Wrestling With Hemingway's Demons Book Trailer Video