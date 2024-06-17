Explosive Hemingway Biography Sparks Renewed Debate
Ernest Hemingway's World War I experience sheds new light on his work and life story
[DeBerg] is documentarian, historian, journalist, and playwright. His style paints vivid pictures in the mind's eye”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much anticipated biography/memoir, Wrestling With Demons: In Search of the Real Ernest Hemingway, is now available. This poignant and inspiring work offers readers a deeply personal glimpse into Hemingway’s life journey, focusing on those things that haunted him most: parental approval, remorse for how he treated his four wives, pain, anguish and, in a surprisingly new twist on the Nobel prize-winning author, rivalry with others who were wounded in World War I. One of these rivals was an Italian soldier, Fedele Temperini, who put himself between Hemingway and the exploding mortar shell on June 8, 1918. DeBerg shows that Hemingway was not the war hero that the world believed; instead, he was a reckless youth who put himself in harm’s way. The exploding mortar shell nearly cost him his life. Temperini was the real hero; accidentally or on purpose, he gave his life to save Hemingway’s and, quite possibly, others.
— Andrew Theising
Wrestling With Demons chronicles Hemingway’s experiences growing up in Oak Park, Illinois, and follows him around the world: from Michigan to Paris, Switzerland to Spain, Key West to Montana, and, finally, from Havana to Ketchum, Idaho, where the author ended his tumultuous and tortured life at the end of a double-barreled shotgun. Through vivid storytelling and candid reflections on Hemingway, DeBerg invites readers to accompany him on a transformative odyssey marked by heartbreak and adversity. Like Hemingway, By coping with his own demons, including the excruciating pain from a plane crash, DeBerg could understand better those which haunted Hemingway and served as an inspiration for the book. "The book is already sparking new debate among Hemingway aficionados," DeBerg said.
Early reviewers have praised Wrestling With Demons for its raw honesty, lyrical prose, and universal themes. According to reviewer Andrew Theising, author of Hemingway’s St. Louis, “DeBerg embraces many skills here—he is documentarian, historian, journalist, and playwright. His style paints vivid pictures in the mind's eye, as if the reader is sitting at a table overhearing a conversation with Hemingway himself. The book is informative and highly entertaining.”
DeBerg, a retired university professor, is an independent author, and shares time between his homes in Hendaye, France and Miami, Florida. He holds a doctoral degree from Oklahoma State University. Wrestling With Demons is his third book about Hemingway and showcases his talent for crafting engaging narratives and touching the hearts of readers worldwide.
Wrestling With Gods: In Search of the Real Ernest Hemingway can now be purchased online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble (ISBN Hardcover: 979-8-8229-3552-5; ISBN Paperback: 979-8-8229-3553-2; ISBN eBook: 979-8-8229-5176-1; Library of Congress Control Number: 2024909754).
