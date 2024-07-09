CIDRZ and Ministry of Health Boost Men’s Health Services with Onsite Mentorship Training in Chongwe, Rufunsa, and Luangwa

CIDRZ, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health through the Lusaka Provincial Health Office and with support from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is currently conducting onsite mentorship training for health workers under the Men’s Clinic initiative.

These technical visits are covering health facilities in Chongwe, Rufunsa and Luangwa districts.

The onsite mentorship training aims to strengthen service provision under the Men’s Clinic initiative. The training, facilitated by Dr Micheal Silumbe, a Consultant Urologist from the University Teaching Hospital, covers various health topics related to Men’s health, including erectile dysfunction, infertility, and prostate cancer.

Lwiimba Rural Health Centre in-charge Nicholas Mpundu, who participated in the onsite mentorship training, expressed his gratitude for the program.

“Previously, we used to face challenges in managing and treating some of the conditions that have been discussed during this onsite mentorship. I feel we will now manage our patients even better after this training. We are so grateful to the Ministry of Health and CIDRZ for making this possible,” Nicholas said.

The Men’s Clinic initiative aims to promote health service provision for men and address their poor health-seeking behaviours.