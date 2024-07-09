Jobma Recognized as Leader & High Performer in G2's Summer 2024 Report
Jobma has been awarded multiple Leader and High Performer awards in G2's Summer 2024 report. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator.
This recognition cements Jobma's place as a frontrunner in ethical AI-driven recruitment, constantly innovating to redefine excellence in HR.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a leading AI video interviewing platform, announced today that it has been awarded multiple Leader and High Performer awards in the G2 Summer 2024 report, certifying Jobma as a top-tier product in the video interviewing software category. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator, with over 80 million users annually.
— Krishna Kant
Jobma has been named a Leader and Momentum Leader in its category. It has also been recognized as a High Performer in the Enterprise segment and received Leader and High Performer awards in the Asia Pacific region. These awards underscore Jobma’s dominant market presence around the globe and recognize the company’s commitment to HR innovation and responsible AI.
"Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma, celebrates being named Leader, Momentum Leader, and High Performer by G2 in their latest report. He added that this recognition cements Jobma's place as a frontrunner in ethical AI-driven recruitment, constantly innovating to redefine excellence in HR."
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
Jobma’s AI video interviewing software helps organizations and enterprises improve the quality of hire and reduce hiring costs and time. The product’s recognition as a Leader, Momentum Leader, and High Performer (Enterprise) in its category by G2 makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for mid-large organizations and enterprises.
About G2
G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator with over 80 million users annually. G2 lets businesses make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews and is used by employees at Fortune 500 companies and leading tech companies.
About Jobma
Jobma is an AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates virtually using video and audio interviews, and assessments, and collaborate with their teams. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface, ethical AI features, and robust integration support.
Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR and CCPA compliant, ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users’ data.
For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com. To learn what users have to say about Jobma on G2, visit www.g2.com/products/jobma/reviews
Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States
Abhishek Dhaiya
Jobma
+ +1 669-777-3374
sales@jobma.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube