The National Monuments Service World Heritage Scholarship programme has been established in support of the newly proposed National Strategy for World Heritage. A goal of the Strategy is to advocate for World Heritage nationally and internationally and a principle means of doing this is through education and capacity building initiatives. To this end, Ireland's National Monuments Service is funding scholarships for citizens of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and EU citizens resident in Ireland to study on UCD's World Heritage programme.

The Scholarships are allocated as follows:

1) Up to five scholarships will be awarded to applicants from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to take the online, part-time MSc in World Heritage Conservation (F091). The scholarship will cover the cost of the university fees.

2) Up to three scholarships will be awarded to applicants resident in Ireland (EU and Irish citizens) to take the online, part-time MSc in World Heritage Conservation (F091). The scholarship will cover the cost of the university fees.

3) One scholarship to an applicant resident in Ireland (EU and Irish citizens) to take the on-campus, full or part-time (F098 or F099) MSc in World Heritage Management and Conservation. The Scholarship will cover the cost of university fees.

Please note: The scholarships are intended to support students undertaking one of UCD’s World Heritage Masters programmes. As such, applicants should be in receipt of a full or a conditional offer at the time of their scholarship application.

These Scholarships have been generously supported by the National Monuments Service, a part of the Government of Ireland in their programme for supporting heritage.

Learn more:

National Monuments Service World Heritage Scholarship Programme - UCD School of Archaeology

Apply here:

World Heritage Scholarship Application

Closing Date:

Thursday 8th August 2024. The award of the NMS World Heritage Scholarships will be announced in the middle of August 2024.

Contact:

masters.archaeology@ucd.ie